Nasal sprays such as the COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers say a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 may be the most effective way to fight the new coronavirus.

This is because the virus usually enters the human body through the nose, and a spray would attack the invader there.

Currently, 7 out of 100 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials are nasal sprays.

SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, which means that its preferred site of entry into the body is through the nose. This is why testing for the novel coronavirus involves nasal swabs.

However, if so, why do we vaccinate people against COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus infection, with a blow to the arm and not by nasal spray?

Indeed, nasal sprays can be used to vaccinate against COVID-19, and several such vaccines are now being developed.

One of the biggest selling points would be for intranasal vaccines to be needle-free, and there is a large population of people who are crazy about taking a needle stick, Dr. Troy Randall, a researcher in inflammation, immunology and immunotherapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told Healthline.

Given that [the novel coronavirus] is a respiratory virus, having an antibody response in the nose is probably a better model, he added.

Randall is the co-author of a article which was published today in the journal Science with fellow researcher Frances Lund on the potential benefits of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.