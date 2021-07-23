International
Nasal sprays such as the COVID-19 vaccine
- Researchers say a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 may be the most effective way to fight the new coronavirus.
- This is because the virus usually enters the human body through the nose, and a spray would attack the invader there.
- Currently, 7 out of 100 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials are nasal sprays.
SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, which means that its preferred site of entry into the body is through the nose. This is why testing for the novel coronavirus involves nasal swabs.
However, if so, why do we vaccinate people against COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus infection, with a blow to the arm and not by nasal spray?
Indeed, nasal sprays can be used to vaccinate against COVID-19, and several such vaccines are now being developed.
One of the biggest selling points would be for intranasal vaccines to be needle-free, and there is a large population of people who are crazy about taking a needle stick, Dr. Troy Randall, a researcher in inflammation, immunology and immunotherapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told Healthline.
Given that [the novel coronavirus] is a respiratory virus, having an antibody response in the nose is probably a better model, he added.
Randall is the co-author of a article which was published today in the journal Science with fellow researcher Frances Lund on the potential benefits of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.
Delivering vaccines through a nasal spray is not a new idea.
FluMist, a nasal flu vaccine, has been on the market since 2003.
Of approximately 100 COVID-19 vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials, however, only seven are nasal sprays. And all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use are delivered by intramuscular injection.
Immunology researchers have learned in recent decades that the immune response to infections occurs not only throughout the body but also locally, such as in the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.
To get that specialized response, you need to place the vaccine at the site of infection, Randall said.
The idea is to defeat the coronavirus while it is still in the nose before it has a chance to invade the body further.
You prevent the virus from gaining a foothold, he said. A nasal infection will not kill you, but you want to prevent an inflammatory immune response in the lungs.
Vaccines, whether using mRNA technology, or a form of neutralized coronavirus, provide an immune response throughout the body, Randall noted, but only a relatively weak response in the nasal mucosa, where most SARS-CoV- 2 initially root out infections.
Conversely, intranasal vaccines are potent at the site of administration but perhaps less systematic, he said.
From a public health perspective, it may make sense for everyone to get hit first and for the boost to be international, in order to create a strong immune response both locally and systematically, Randall suggested.
A vaccine that activates immunoglobulin A and resident memory cells B and T in the nasal passages and upper respiratory tract would not only provide a barrier to infection but also reduce coronavirus transmission from immunized people who have a mild case of COVID-19.
Randall said making effective COVID-19 nasal vaccines is complicated.
The most effective COVID-19 vaccines currently administered are based on mRNA cutting technology and include only fragments of surface proteins from the target SARS-CoV-2 virus, not itself a live or dead virus intact.
However, FluMist provides a dose of live attenuated (or attenuated) influenza virus. That’s because in order to work, it has to infect cells, Randall said.
The COVID-19 nasal vaccines now being developed largely work the same way.
The use of live attenuated virus is an old method of vaccination and carries some risk of causing infection and disease in some cases.
The effectiveness of such vaccines can also be limited if the recipient has previously had the flu, as previously acquired immunity can destroy the vaccine before it is recognized as a new type of disease.
Randall said a mRNA-based vaccine delivered to the nose is possible, but is likely to require changes to the coronavirus spike nanoparticles currently used in COVID-19 injection vaccines.
It needs to be formulated so that the epithelial cells of the nose take it in and trigger an immune response, he said.
