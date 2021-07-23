Concerns raised about travel based on the type of COVID-19 vaccine received

Canada is reopening its borders to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in September, but the move is raising questions about the future of travel and about inequalities around the world.

International leisure travelers will be allowed from September 7 – without the need for quarantine – if they have been vaccinated with one of the four vaccines approved by Health Canada: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

However, there are millions of people around the world who have been vaccinated with other vaccines not yet approved in this country. The World Health Organization has approved two other vaccines that are not on Canada’s list: Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Maira Quintanilha lives in Edmonton and has been separated from her parents, who live in Brazil, for the past 18 months.

But there was some hope that the family could be seen again when her parents were fully vaccinated in the spring.

I believed this would be one of the things that would help us reunite without having to go through additional barriers to coming to Canada, Quintanilha said.

However, her parents took two doses of Sinovac, which has not been approved in Canada.

It was the only one available to them at that point We believed it was not best for them as individuals, but thinking collectively, it was still worth it, Quintanilha said.

Now, the family is not sure if and when they will be able to reunite.

If that vaccine is approved by the WHO and given to millions of people in mainly developing economies, the first question that comes to mind is is it equity in health? asked Quintanilha.

“Those who are in better countries, in the economies that are leading the globe … get better vaccines than those in countries that have less access to basic health care, (who) once again get the edge of short of the stick. “

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Monday that Canadians have made many sacrifices during the pandemic and that is why Canada is being careful about which vaccines it will accept as proof of border vaccination.

We know the WHO has a list of vaccines they consider safe and effective, and is monitoring that data with our international partners, she said.

This approach that is being followed is really built; a) protection of earned profits, and; b) using the best possible science and evidence to make these decisions forward.

However, Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto, said this kind of thinking is problematic.

We were getting a very myopic view of the world. There are many worlds beyond the G7, he said.

Bowman argued that Canada’s other non-health vaccines used worldwide now, such as Sputnik V, are safe and effective.

“Canada is contributing to the problem by having such a short list of those who were willing to accept,” he said.

“In the coming months, and maybe years ahead, it will be even more problematic. It’s really unfair (to) people coming to Canada. “

Nicholas King, a professor in the department of bioethics and epidemiology at McGill University, said inequalities begin to appear when travel is determined by the type of vaccine a person has received.

We already live in a world where different countries have adopted different vaccines, have different vaccines available and very different vaccination rates, and have different approaches to vaccination and international travel, he said.

You will inevitably have inequality, where residents in countries with high vaccination rates will have much more freedom to travel than residents coming from countries with lower vaccination rates.

King said he is sympathetic to the idea that ideally everyone has the same freedom of movement, but he noted that there are already widely unequal patterns of movement and the ability to move around the world.

We live in a world of wealth and non-wealth. “I think the difficulties that will arise for international travel from COVID-19 and differential vaccination rates will follow those pre-existing patterns,” he said.

As for Quintanilha, she and her family are following a waiting-and-see attitude to determine if her parents will be able to travel to Canada. She also hopes passengers will be given more guidance.

I understand the science (that) we know is nationally important, but we also need to consider the science behind those other vaccines, Quintanilha said.

Complex is complex because science is supposed to be something that transcends boundaries.

