The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics begins the Games like no other. Here’s how to look at it.

TOKYO It’s an opening ceremony like no other.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally start on Friday, having retained its name, but very little during the year since it was delayed by Covid-19.

The opening ceremony started at 8 pm local time in Japan. By time difference Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern United States, 16 hours ahead of Western Americans had to get out of bed early to see it all live.

NBCs direct coverage in the US started at 6:55 am ET. And the ceremony will be rebroadcast at best time at 7:30 pm ET and once more overnight.

The games are still starting in the shadow of that pandemic, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country’s residents resolutely oppose holding the world sporting event altogether.

However, Japan has dropped in its international reputation for making these Olympics a success, despite the coronavirus and various scandals that have dominated the previous weeks and months.

“Over 4 billion people around the world will watch these Olympics,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told NBC News before the ceremony. “In that context, overcoming the difficulties of the coronavirus and being able to host the Games, I think there is value.” real in that.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike acknowledged “it has been a long, long way” towards the Olympics taking place.

But “the day has finally arrived,” Koike said in a message to the public submitted via YouTube. “The Tokyo 2020 Games will be a safe and secure event not only for the athletes who will play a leading role in the Games, but also for the people of Tokyo and the nation.”

Instead of a crowd of 68,000 cheering as athletes from more than 200 countries parade through the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, less than a thousand foreign dignitaries and diplomats, Olympic sponsors and members of the International Olympic Committee are in attendance as the Games officially begin.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito is among the guests, as is First Lady Jill Biden.

The rest of the world, including the Japanese public, will also watch the cheers on TV or through streaming services.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, owns US broadcasting rights to the Games.

Viewers will be treated to an extravagant re-enactment of a traditional Japanese festival, featuring hundreds of performers taking part in a choreographed and well-proven show of national pride, organizers said.

The traditional grandeur and competition that accompanies the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which symbolizes the start of the Games, will literally be an event made for TV as a result of the unusual circumstances of these more unusual Games.

After the release of the doves that show peace, spectacular fireworks will light up the sky over Tokyo.

For the first time in Olympic history, each nation will be allowed to have two flag bearers a man and a woman for the traditional Parade of Nations.

The Star and Line bearer will be U.S. women basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez.

But there will be no applause in the stadium for them, or for the last torchbearer, Japanese Kabuki actor Nakamura Kankuro VI, when he performs what is called the torch kiss and lights the cauldron.

This will symbolize the opening of the first major global gathering since the Covid-19 began its march, infecting nearly 200 million people and killing more than 4 million worldwide.

Explosions and obstacles

The pandemic has consumed many of the Games constructions, who also had to contend with the aftermath of a series of scandals.

Just Thursday, on the eve of the opening ceremony, its creative director, Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired for a joke he made with the Holocaust during a 1998 comedy show. His predecessor was fired months ago for comparing a of famous Japanese female with a pig

Composer Keigo “Cornelius” Oyamada also left earlier this week after admitting he harassed his disabled classmates reappeared and his music was removed from the result of the opening ceremony.

The Olympic torch began its 121-day journey to the stadium in March from Fukushima Prefecture, a region devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the melting of three nuclear reactors that left some 22,000 people dead or missing.

The ceremony was also closed to the public for fear of spreading Covid.

As the first torchbearer, Japanese soccer star Azusa Iwashimizu set off on a run from a training center with 14 other members of the team that won the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

She was also carrying with her the hope that now the pandemic would subside if not restrained.

But in an ominous sign of things to come, fans along the way in all 47 prefectures of Japan were warned to wear masks, practice social distancing and refrain from loud cheers to avoid infecting competing torchbearers. .

Now, fans are banned from visiting the venues.

In recent weeks, Japanese leaders and Olympic organizers have watched with alarm as Covid cases continued to rise, and polls showed a stubborn resistance in much of the country to host the Tokyo Games.

This helped Toyota, Japan’s largest carmaker and a major Olympic sponsor, give up Japanese TV advertising about the Games for fear of alienating its local market. Its top executives will not be present at the opening ceremony, though the company remains the supplier of official vehicles used in Tokyo.

Despite repeated assurances from Japanese officials and Olympic organizers that the Games would be safe and secure, dozens of people associated with the race, including a dozen athletes, have already come out positive about Covid.

Two other athletes staying at the Olympic Village, a 109-hectare Tokyo water section that was closed to protect 11,000 or so competitors standing there, tested positive on Thursday.