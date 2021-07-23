International
The NS Greens campaign will have no new leaders before the election
Welcome to the CBC Electoral Journal, your source for regular updates and essential campaign news.
Day 7 is Nova Scotia’s 31-day election day.
The Green Party joins this quarrel
From the backyard of the leader’s home, the Nova Scotia Green Party launched its election campaign Thursday night.
“Other parties are out there throwing their money around, and also giving up your money around. The Greens are aware that the money is on the other side,” interim leader Jessica Alexander said in a live broadcast.
“Their leaders are there on their buses selling their plans, and we are here on my deck with our good ideas and our poor budget.”
Alexander said the party’s final platform is almost complete and alluded to some of what it will contain: a guaranteed livable income, a fixed election date and support for growing a green economy.
Prior to the election call, the Greens had scheduled a vote for a new leader for August 14, which is just three days before the votes are counted in the general election.
Alexander said the leadership contest has stopped and she will see the party during the campaign as interim leader. She did the same in the 2017 election. Alexander is running the Chester-St ride. E Margaret.
‘It’s unfortunate that she feels the way she does’
Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he was not part of conversations with Robyn Ingraham at the time of her departure from the Liberal Party. Ingraham, who had been a candidate for Dartmouth South, said the party postponed it because of the boudoir photos she revealed during the vetting process a case some say exposes a double sexist standard.
“It’s unfortunate that she feels the way she feels and no one should feel that way,” Rankin said.
“All I can say is that the Liberal Party embraces people of all backgrounds.”
He made the comments during a media attack Thursday after announcing, for the second time, details of the provincial government agreement with Ottawa to reduce the cost of childcare, first released last week.
Rankin returned to the territory shortly Thursday but will visit Cape Breton again on Friday for an event at the Highland Village Museum.
$ 553 million Tory Plan
Progressive Conservatives say they will spend half a billion dollars in their first year in office if elected. Health care would see $ 430 million from the $ 553 million plan. Notable items from the costly party platform include a retirement plan for doctors, a tax credit for people seeking fertility treatment, and a tax return for people who own property in Nova Scotia but do not pay personal income tax in Nova Scotia.
Expenditures would further put the province in deficit; PC CEO Tim Houston said he would bring the books back into balance within six years.
On Friday, Houston will talk about recruiting and retaining a doctor in Halifax, then heading to Antigonishand Cape Breton to campaign with PC candidates.
NDPtouts mental health plan, again
NDP leader Gary Burrill reiterated a promise to provide mental health care for Nova Scotians the same day or the next day. At a campaign event Thursday morning in Lower Sackville, Burrill said if elected, his party would open five new clinics in its first year in power and nine more clinics along the three lines.
The NDP plan would cost about $ 22 million in money to be redirected from other parts of the budget.
Burrilland Joanne Hussey, NDP candidate for Fairview-Clayton Park, are scheduled to make a political announcement Friday in Halifax.
Municipal priorities
Cities and towns in Nova Scotia have four major demands on the next government.
The Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities on Thursday released its electoral priorities, which include money to meet provincial access standards and adapt to climate change. The federation is also seeking a seat at the table on housing issues and legislation to impose extended producer responsibilities on paper and printed packaging.
Prolonged manufacturer liability is an environmental principle that makes manufacturers, including manufacturers, brand owners and importers, physically and financially responsible for the product throughout its life, even beyond the consumer stage.
How to vote
check outif you registered to vote with Nova Scotia Elections.
Once registered, you can vote before election day by requesting a ballot paper by mail or by visiting a returning office or an advanced polling station.
On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the AT.
More information on voting can be found atelectionsnovaskotia.ca.
