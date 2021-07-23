International
The COP president addresses the G20 Climate and Energy Summit in Naples
Thank you to all our Italian colleagues who welcomed us to this crucial G20 summit.
Friends, we are 100 days away from COP26 where the global community expects world leaders to unite and demonstrate with one voice that we are meeting the expectations of the Paris Agreement, that we are doing everything we can to limit global warming far below 2 degrees and closer to 1.5 degrees.
This G20 minister is a vital step on the road to Glasgow.
The seats in this chamber represent almost 80 percent of global emissions. And 85 percent of the global economy.
And what you do, what we set and the level of ambition we demonstrate, matters.
We hold the keys to our children’s future.
And the choices we make, literally today, the choices we make, can unlock a healthier, safer, or cleaner future, or they may further detract from the goals of the Paris Agreement.
And I think as friends we need to be honest: our decisions to date have damaged the future of our children.
Since the Paris Agreement was signed, global emissions have risen, not down.
Globally, one million species are facing extinction due to human activity, due to our treatment of the planet.
So my friends, do not doubt that what we decide today really matters.
And the eyes of the world, the eyes of our children, are on us.
Each of us just has to look at our own threshold to know why, every fraction of a degree in rising global temperature makes a difference.
Extreme weather is on the march all over the world.
Fires are raging across North America.
Floods in China and across Europe are leaving traces of destruction in their wake.
In recent years, South Africa has faced municipal water supplies that are drying up.
Super Cyclone Amphan unleashed devastation in Bangladesh and India.
Last year Jakarta experienced the heaviest rainfall since the census began, forcing 100,000 people to evacuate their homes.
In Brazil we have seen burning forests.
Permafrost is melting in Russia.
Dust storms caused by desertification are costing Saudi Arabia billions of dollars a year.
And only in recent weeks, Turkey has recorded its highest temperature ever.
Friends, people are dying now because we are losing control of climate change.
People are losing their livelihood, their homes.
And their communities are being destroyed.
So we have to ask ourselves, how did this come about?
We can not say that we were not warned.
We can not say that scientists had not raised the red flag.
We knew this was coming and we know that without change, the situation will get much worse.
Climate change is not a distant threat, a threat that we can try and fix in 2 years, 5 years or 10 years.
We must deal collectively and decisively with this enemy now, before it overwhelms us.
Sadly, it has already begun to overwhelm the most climate-sensitive nations on earth.
Small islands developing countries.
Countries that have done less to cause the impacts they are experiencing.
Places like Antigua and Barbuda, where I have seen the destructive power of hurricanes like Irma, which are growing in ferocity and frequency.
And that has injured the country, causing death, which can never be overcome, and injuries which, after 4 years, have not been repaired.
Or mountainous states like Nepal, where I have spoken to communities displaced from their villages, due to a combination of droughts and floods from melting glaciers.
Or countries in Africa, such as Ethiopia, where crops have been devastated by locust plagues, born of a changing climate.
Friends, these people are afraid for their future.
Communities that, without any action of theirs, have been robbed of their livelihood and basic food resources.
So what do we need to do to play our part in defeating this threat?
As the Paris Agreement, which we have all signed, says, we must limit the rise in temperature to below 2 degrees, close to 1.5 degrees.
This is the only way to protect our people and our economies.
We can and should meet the $ 100 billion commitment and increase adaptation action.
Together we must make clear our commitment to keep 1.5 alive, to take the necessary steps to decarbonize our economies, agree on a net zero world by the middle of this century, and increase our 2030 commitments to get us on this track.
Friends, we all need to make these commitments.
And we need to show that this is not just about our words, it is about our actions.
We know that the uninterrupted power of coal is incompatible with a future that keeps 1.5 alive.
Therefore, let us show the world today, we will seek to put an end to hard coal both at home and abroad.
We need to agree on these steps and make it clear through our statements today.
Since we have a choice, we can open the door to a healthier, cleaner, and more secure future for our children, or we may miss our chance.
Friends, I tell you, we need to show the world that the G20 was not lacking in action when it mattered most.
This faced the greatest threat to our planet, we stood up and acted.
That we made decisions to secure our future and that of our children.
So we can look them in the eye and tell them: today, when it mattered most, we chose the planet.
