Defenders demand a better response to the homeless camps following the violence at Lamport Stadium

Aliya Pabani is just one of many people who think there must be a better way to handle Toronto homeless camps than the mutilation that erupted in Lamport Stadium Park on Wednesday.

This in part because Pabani, a volunteer with a group called the Toronto Encampment Support Network, was in the middle of it, she was sprinkled with pepper while several other demonstrators were injured as police and the city forcibly cleared the area.

“People received massive injuries,” Pabani said. “They were hitting people by putting their knees on people’s necks. It was brutal.”

Toronto police arrested 26 people Wednesday as they were implementing a city violation notice issued in several major campaigns last month, including one in Trinity Bellwoods and another in Alexandra Park. While those notices were ignored, the city said it asked police to enforce them.

Volunteer calls it ‘a disgusting display of force’

The result was “a disgusting display of strength,” said Pabani, who added that she suffered injuries while others needed stitches.

For their part, police said they made repeated attempts to engage with camp residents and protesters and explain that they were required to remove the law.

Aliya Pabani is a volunteer for the Toronto Encampment Support Network, a local organization that provides assistance to people living in camps across the city. (Darek Zdzienicki / CBC)

“These efforts were largely ignored and the crowds became confrontational and hostile,” Toronto police spokeswoman Connie Osborne told CBCNews in an email, adding that officers responded “proportionately and using minimal force.”

The city said there were 11 homeless people in the park, two of whom received referrals to a shelter or hotel program, five already had a space in the housing system, three were left with their arrangements and one person declined an offer to permanent housing.

But lawyers are wondering if there is a better solution to shelter and help those experiencing homelessness.

Benjamin Ries, a supervising attorney for housing law at the University of Toronto Legal Services clinic, is one of them.

“Every time you see that kind of violence and display of force inflicted on people who are actually just fighting for their lives and the lives of their friends and other members of the community, it ‘s really shocking,” he said. .

Benjamin Ries is a supervising attorney for housing law at Downtown Legal Services, a law clinic at the University of Toronto School of Law. (Darek Zdzienicki / CBC)

But he is not surprised, given that police and the city used sametactics in Trinity-Bellwoods and Alexandra Park.

“Whenever a camp appears … with enough troops, enough police, enough riot equipment, weapons and plenty of physical robbery of people the city gets its way,” Ries said, adding that the city’s recent actions are a “kid” – like, I want to get rid of my jammies and get this right now “approach.

“Immaturely immature for me,” he said. “I think it is frustrating not only for law enforcement but also for our political leaders, that when they see the scale of a problem like affordable housing, the solution is simply to wipe it out somewhere else.”

‘A Better Tent City’ being popularized in Kitchener

A solution may be available.

At Kitchener, Jeff Willmer co-founded and volunteered at A Better Tent City, a social development center for homeless people who either cannot or will not use the traditional housing system.

“A Better Tent City” is a solution to a problem that is re-emerging in cities across Canada, “Willmer said.” Our idea was, ‘Let’s create a space where each of those people can have a home. own. “

For the past 15 months, volunteers have provided an eight-foot 10-foot cabin with two windows, a door, electricity and a bed, with 50 people living in 39 cabins on an industrial plot of land owned by co-founder Ron Doyle.

“We didn’t ask for city permission, we just went ahead and did it,” Willmer said.

They sought the support of the city as the booths became more popular. The city of Kitchener responded through the implementation of zoning bylaws.

Doyle died in Marchand, part is for sale. Kitchener has temporarily made available part of the land, and the organization will use it for several months while looking for another location.

A man plays guitar outside his cabin at Kitchener’s A Better Tent City. (Submitted by Jeff Willmer)

The initiative is funded by community donations and housing assistance. It has a staff of three.

“It’s not just housing, but it’s a community,” Willmer said.

Regarding camping in Toronto, Willmer is not surprised, as he saw the same thing in Kitchener.

“Encampments will show up and the police and law enforcement will be called in to move them together,” he said.

“I think the challenge is people living in a Better Tent City, they’re hard to accommodate,” Willmer said. “They live with mental illness, many of them, and / or drug addiction, most of them. If they were given a place, they would not survive long there. They are likely to be deported and returned. back on the road. “

But while Tent City has been active for over a year, Willmer believes this is a sign that something for him is working.

‘House, inside, with supports’ is the priority of the city

When asked about initiatives like the one in Kitchener, city spokesman Brad Ross said Toronto already has safe housing for homeless people.

“A home, inside, with support is the city’s priority for those experiencing homelessness,” he said in an email to CBC News.

He said there are 6,000 spaces in Toronto’s shelter system and that the city is doing everything it can to persuade homeless people to leave the camps because the risk of COVID-19 contracting there is high, and there is also a risk of fires.

“When engagement is not effective in encouraging invaders to come in for an extended period of time, the city will implement camp violation reports in the park as a last resort.”