Making the World: US Paddler Team Evy Leibfarth Making Big Olympic Splash
Gratitude arises from disappointment
As she prepares for the biggest race of her life so far, Leibfarth has an optimistic attitude and a sense that no matter how things are played, he is excited to have come down here. The older you get, the stronger it gets.
It turned the deep disappointment of the Olympics postponed in recent years into a new challenge, working to gain perspective.
It gave me a chance to step back and realize how grateful I am for the opportunities I have had, she says. Normally I am traveling so much that I do not have time to process things before moving to another country. The pandemic gave me time to do this.
On a typical day, she gets up at 6:30 a.m. and does two 90-minute water workouts during the day. She also runs, or does some other aerobic exercise on the ground, and devotes a lot of time to stretching. Her flexibility, one of her strengths, comes from her early training as a gymnast.
It skateboard, snowboard and surfs for fun. And yes, that shocked her trainers so she could disappear on a skateboard, but she reassures those who care. She usually gets up one day a week to take a walk or relaxing walk and spend time with her friends.
Leibfarth has driving friends all over the world. She enjoys going out for coffee and shopping in whatever city she enters, welcoming the opportunity to take off her work clothes, get dressed and put on makeup. (An Olympic secret here: She loved that first kayak mainly because of its pink color and sleek ride.)
She brings everywhere a box of markers and art magazines. The drawing relaxes her and gives her a visual record of where she has been selling, who she has met and what she has seen. Shes never had official art lessons but learned from her mother. Evy often draws portraits of people and rivers, but not when they compete, because that’s really hard to do, she says with a laugh.
Shes spent her time in Tokyo learning the course and exploring the Olympic Village. She says the shells treat the Olympics like any other race and follow a routine that has worked quite well so far.
I am usually nervous, but I talk to my teammates to distract myself. Two hours before my run, I listen to music, (all sorts of) that distracts me from the race, she says. A big part of it is the mental part. I try to remember that you have to see yourself doing the course before you really steal it.
One thing that made her particularly interesting in recent months is meeting her classmates through group conversations. Shes takes a gap semester in the fall and will join them in January for the spring term. She plans to conduct studies in biology and minor in data science, with an eye on sports medicine.
Everyone got their homework done and I’m so excited when this happens for the spring semester, she says. I am very excited to find out who my roommate will be.
Just talking to the 25th graders, of all the bodies so interesting, they have these delightful passions and I’m so excited to be part of that community because I know it will help me grow as a student and as a person, she says . It seems like everyone is just as passionate about learning and going to Davidson as I am. You can tell they really want to be there; they do not just go to college to go to college.
Once upon a time, four-year-old Evy started preparing her parents for the moment. She has grown up in what her mom describes as a half-optimistic glass which sees the best in people and situations and views the world in amazement.
He is enthusiastic, adaptable and keen to try new things, says Folger. In sports, Evy is an animal. He is strong, persistent and super competitive.
And more determined than ever.
Evys superpower is definitely her determination, says Lee Leibfarth. Once you set a goal, it is unstoppable. Whether she qualifies for the Olympics, becomes a world youth champion, or joins Davidson, she runs.
