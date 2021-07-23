International
Explanator: Indonesia, Asia’s COVID-19 epicenter, considers the brakes relaxing
July 23 (Reuters) – Indonesia is suffering a devastating wave of coronavirus infections, driven by the Delta variant, but the government is already talking about relaxing social cuts approved earlier this month – an move analysts say is largely driven by consideration. economic.
The impact of the blast has been brutal in Indonesia, with stories of people desperately trying to find hospital beds, oxygen and medicine for their loved ones. The death toll in the country COVID-19 has broken fourteen records this week, the latest on Friday with 1,566 deaths.
However, and just over a week after Indonesia recorded its highest number of daily infections, President Joko Widodo estimated that the current restrictions could be eased from next week if cases start to fall.
WHAT DOES SHALNDETSIS EXPERTS SAY?
Reducing restrictions is likely to be premature and potentially dangerous, some public health experts say. As cases plunged from more than 56,000 in mid-July to 49,000 on July 23, epidemiologists say testing rates also fell over the same period, making it difficult to determine if there has been a real decline.
Even if cases are flattening, relaxing curbs are not advisable given hospitalization and death rates remain high, they say.
The death rate in Indonesia is currently three times higher than the global average, according to our World Data, while nearly 2,500 people have died in isolation or out of hospitals since June, said independent data initiative, Lapor COVID-19 .
WHAT FACTOR STS SAYS THE AUTHORITIES THAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR?
Social restrictions in effect as of July 3 such as work from home and closed shopping malls are currently limited to the islands of Java and Bali and designated ‘other red zones’ throughout the country.
Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan has said these could be eased as of Monday if cases continue to fall and other indicators improve. He also said that “the sociological condition of the people” will be taken into account in the decision.
Concerns about the living of the poor and a series of small protests over the past week have raised fears about the risk of social unrest, analysts and government sources say.
With 60% of the workforce in the informal sector, experts say the protests are a show of frustration, not necessarily against restrictions, but about how hard it has been made to survive.
Will vaccinations provide a way out of the crisis?
The government is relying on vaccinations, mostly provided by China’s Sinovac, to help reduce the impact of the pandemic.
While Indonesia worked hard to start an early vaccination program, logistical barriers, limited supplies and vaccine reluctance have hampered targets so far only 6% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Promises to reach 400,000 tests a day and increase contact tracking have also fallen, while the positivity rate averaged 28.7% last week.
WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL RISKS IF INDONESIA PURCHASES TURBS?
The government faces a complex balancing act in policy-making to protect the economy and health of the 270 million people in the expansive, developing country.
But as cases have grown and cemeteries filled, the government has faced growing criticism that it has given priority to the economy over human health.
Conversely, a failure to reopen also carries economic risks.
Employer groups have warned of mass layoffs if the curbs do not calm down next week, while credit rating agencies say the restrictions could challenge the government’s intention to reduce a fiscal deficit and undermine ratings.
The big question may come up in time.
Public health experts advise that calling for restrictions too soon could mean that additional support recently provided for health facilities could be undermined quickly, while also allowing the Delta variant to spread to remote areas even more un-equipped for it. treat a health crisis.
Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto and Gayatri Suroyo; Edited by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill
