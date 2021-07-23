Teodoro Obiang Mangue: UK sanctions son of Equatorial Guinea leader for ‘abundant style’ spending





Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice president of Equatorial Guinea, had taken part in “corrupt contracting and bribery deals to fund a generous lifestyle contrary to his official salary as minister of Equatorial Guinea”. government “. The government of Equatorial Guinea did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Britain said Obiang had bought a $ 100 million mansion in Paris, a $ 38 million private jet, a luxury yacht and dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins. The State Department said he also bought “a collection of Michael Jackson relics including a $ 275,000 crystal-covered glove that Jackson wore on his” Bad “tour. Shock of Obiang wealth sanctions announced from London include asset freezing and a travel ban. However, Obiang is not new to a global blow to his tremendous wealth. In 2016, a collection of luxury cars belonging to the 53-year-old politician were confiscated by Swiss authorities following a corruption probe. Supercars were sold at auction in 2019 – raising millions of dollars in sales. In 2017, Obiang was convicted of corruption by a French court and sentenced to three years in prison after prosecutors accused him of embezzlement of public funds and money laundering. Obiang’s abundant spending was again brought to attention in 2018 after Brazilian police SEQUESTRATED millions of dollars in cash, including a series of luxury watches from a delegation traveling with the wealthy Central African ruler after a search on their private jets in Sao Paulo. Obiang’s father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled Equatorial Guinea since taking power in a coup in 1979, eleven years after independence from Spain. The country has become rich in recent decades due to the exploitation of its oil reserves, but more than 76% of the population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.

