New Zealand suspends quarantine trips from Australia





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a pause in quarantine trips from Australia for at least eight weeks, citing coronavirus-induced waves of the Delta variant that have left more than half of Australia stranded. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is, we believe, the right one,” she said. Ardern told reporters at a news conference. This means that many people will find themselves for a while once again separated from friends and family in Australia and I know this announcement will be a disappointment to them. The travel bubble was a rarity in Asia, where many countries have closed their borders during the pandemic and had been largely successful as both countries implemented strict controls to keep the virus away. The emergence of the highly transferable Delta variant, however, has challenged the zero Covid strategy in both countries. And slow vaccination programs, which have blocked reopening in much of the Asia-Pacific region, have provoked deep frustration among Australians and New Zealanders who have been in and out of blockades since the beginning of pandemic.

The Australian state of New South Wales on Friday reported 136 new cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic began, in an outbreak that on Friday was stated a national emergency. Separate outbreaks in the states of Queensland, Victoria and South Australia appear to be contained, according to health officials. New Zealand has not reported any transmission of the virus to the community for more than three months. It is the first time New Zealand has suspended un quarantined travel from across Australia since the bubble was introduced in April. The country had previously banned travel from several Australian states experiencing localized blasts. Travel from New Zealand to Australia will not be affected by the suspension, said Ms. Ardern, adding that the government would arrange return flights for New Zealand citizens and residents currently in Australia. The announcement comes as vaccination campaigns in both countries lag behind those in many rich nations. According to the New York Times, 19 percent of people in New Zealand have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 29 percent in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized Thursday for the slow spread of vaccines. The site had planned to use a combination of locally produced AstraZeneca photos and imported vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech. But distrust of the AstraZeneca vaccine, stemming from concerns about the risk of extremely rare blood clots, prompted Australia to buy another 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, about a quarter of which is expected to arrive in August. .

Later this month, New Zealand is expected to open vaccines to anyone over the age of 18. But the limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine, the backbone of New Zealand inoculation efforts, means most residents will not receive a first dose by the end of this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/23/world/australia/australia-new-zealand-covid-travel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

