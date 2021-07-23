Philippine $ 7 billion rail scheme draws bids from 17 international contractors – News





The Philippine Department of Transportation has received an enthusiastic response in its tender for a railroad project in Manila. Seventeen big-hit contractors from around the world have joined consortia to compete for the first of six work packages of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Calamba project, which has an expected cost of about $ 7 billion. They are against and six local firms are also bidding. Arthur Tugade, the country’s transport secretary, said: “I believe the impressive participation of bidders for Project PNR Calamba contract packages are proof of the infrastructure sector’s confidence in the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure program. ” The 56 km line will include 41 km viaduct, 13 stations set up and 22ha warehouses. When completed in 2028, it is expected to serve more than 500,000 passengers a day and shorten the travel time from Manila to Laguna from approximately four hours by car to one hour. International bidders, by country, are: China Construction First Group Corporation, Contractors of Chun Wo Construction and Leighton

DL Engineering & Construction, Dong-ah Geological Engineering, GS Engineering & Construction, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Lotte Engineering & Construction, Posco Engineering & Construction & Samsung Construction & Trading, all from Korea

Adhi Kary, PP and Wijaya Karya from Indonesia

Industry Gülermak Ar from Turkey

Action from Spain

Italian-Thai Public Enterprise for Development from Thailand

Sumitomo Mitsui Construction from Japan Domestic companies in operation are: DM Consunji, EEI Corporation, First Balfour, Megawide Construction, Prime Metro BMD and Santa Clara International. The project is part of the 147 km North-South Guide Railway (NSCR), which will extend from Calamba south of Luzon Island to Clark International Airport in Pampanga, north of Manila. The NSCR System will have a fleet of 58 trains, including seven for the Airport Express. The project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Tugade commented that it was “the single largest ADB-funded project in its history and is the longest passenger railway funded by JICA”. He added that work on the northern segment of the NSCR was in “full swing”. This includes 90 km of railway line and 16 stations. Image © GCR, illustration by Denis Carrier Further reading:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/news/7bn-philippine-rail-scheme-attracts-bids-17-intern/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos