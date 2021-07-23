



BODIMI, China, July 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In July 16, the first match of the 2021 GWM POER Lure International Championship was successfully closed. The championship attracted many competitors and highly skilled Lure audiences from various circles of interest. Covered by more than 350 media outlets and broadcast live online, the Championship became a hit. The lured fishing started at North America and has become a popular competitive global sport after 40 years of development. It is loved by fishing enthusiasts. Seduction enthusiasts should carry professional equipment and Lure boats and traverse mountains and water. Therefore, trucks that can go off-road, tow and cargo should be a must for them. The independent and open trunk of the GWM POER is perfect for placing items and can easily pull a Lure boat anywhere. Able to be firmly placed in 700 mm of water, GWM POER is an attentive product in the eyes of Lure enthusiasts. GWM POER has sponsored the Lure International Championship for two years in a row. Her vehicle support for Lure racers is well known. As a General NEXT Smart Security Pickup, GWM POER adopts a user-centric approach and explores different circuits to make its product an intimate companion of all scenarios. In addition to Lure, GWM POER has also investigated eight outlying counties around the world, including cross-country activities, expeditions and camping, showing off its hardcore performance across the screenplay and bringing endless possibilities of diverse styles of life of global users. Equipped with three differential locks, drag mode, tank turn, 7 all-terrain driving modes and other comprehensive off-road equipment, the GWM POER easily overcame poor road conditions during the Mount Everest Altitude Survey. The trip was tested by rain, snow, fog and other complicated weather. GWM POER crossed snow and ice roads at Kya Wu Lha Pass at 5200 meters above sea level with 108 turns in Mount Everest National Park, paying tribute to the spirit of the climber. GWM POER invited well-known commentators Ahmed Al Shehri and Eat Dagestan to travel through oases, deserts and castles inside Saudi Arabia to highlight its powerful traffic, extraction and loading power under exotic charm. GWM POER, combining the muscular body of the vehicle, intelligent technology, hardcore performance and high safety, restored the multiple dimensions of life with tents and motorcycles in South Africa and connected users’ emotions through the integration of activity-based and scenario-based lives. In the future, GWM POER will be fully integrated into the South African truck culture through a series of jointly sponsored activities across offshore fishing, cycling and camping counties. Since its inception, GWM POER has amassed tens of thousands of users and is well known by the market. She has won the Chilean “Best Pickup of the Year”, “Car of the Year” released by media authorities in Australia AND New Zeland and other consecutive authoritative awards. In the future, GWM POER will continue to optimize its products, update its usage scenarios, and create a fresher product experience for global users. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-poer-lure-international-champion-closes-creating-all-scenario-life-301340105.html BURIMI GWM

