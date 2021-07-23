Iran: Security forces use live ammunition and birds to quell Khuzestan protests

Iran’s security forces have deployed illegal forces, including firing live ammunition and birds, to quell largely peaceful protests taking place across the southern province of Khuzestan, Amnesty International said today. Video footage from last week, accompanied by stable accounts from the ground, shows security forces using deadly automatic weapons, shotguns with indiscriminate ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Since protests over severe water shortages erupted in Khuzestan on July 15, security forces have killed at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, in seven different cities. According to official statements, a police officer was also shot dead in Mahshahr. Many people, including children, have been injured, including by birds, and some are hospitalized in critical condition due to gunshot wounds. Security and intelligence forces have involved dozens of protesters and activists, including many from the Ahwazi Arab minority, in mass arrests.

The use of live ammunition against unarmed protesters that does not pose any imminent threat to life is a terrible violation of the authorities’ obligation to protect human life. Protesters in Iran taking to the streets to express legitimate economic and political grievances face a barrage of gunfire, tear gas and arrests, said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Irans authorities have a shocking history of using illegal lethal force. The events taking place in Khuzestan have shocking echoes of November 2019, when security forces illegally killed hundreds of protesters and bystanders, but were never held accountable. Ending impunity is vital to preventing further bleeding.

Amnesty International calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately cease the use of automatic weapons and shotguns, which are indiscriminate, cause serious and painful injury and are completely unsuitable for use in all situations. police. They should also release all detainees solely for the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of expression and assembly and protect all prisoners from torture and other ill-treatment. Authorities must also ensure that victims can have safe access to hospital medical care without facing arbitrary arrests. Irans authorities must also put an end to deliberate interruptions and continuous internet shutdowns across the province to crack down on human rights.

Iran has experienced one worsening of the water crisis in recent years depriving people of their right to clean and safe water and leading to several protests, including in Khuzestan. Environmentalists say authorities have failed to take adequate action to address the crisis.

Evidence of illegal use of force

According to analysis by Amnesty International weapons expert, the sound of automatic weapons fire can be heard in numerous videos related to the protests in Khuzestan province that have been circulating on social media since July 15, including from the cities of Izeh, Ahvaz, Kut -e Abdollah, Susangerd and Shoushtar.

Video – automatic firearm

In other videos, including from Ahvaz, Khorramshahr, Mahshahr, Shavur, Shoush and Susangerd, the sounds of individual shots can be heard, which may be from the discharge of live ammunition, poultry or less deadly such as projects with kinetic impact.

Video – single shots

In one video, where single shots are heard, anti-riot security forces seen advancing, some on motorbikes, towards a rally of unarmed protesters. As shots are heard, protesters are seen fleeing in the opposite direction. In another video, a member of the security forces is seen shooting with a shotgun in the direction of a camera. In another video, a police officer is seen running towards a crowd firing with a shotgun while armed members of the nearby security forces fire grenade launchers.

In at least one video, several armed men are seen following a protester who was fleeing on a quiet side street while in the background can be heard a mix of automatic shooting with shots. The fleeing protester is seen falling to the ground. According to information obtained by Amnesty International from an Arab human rights defender in Ahwaz, the gunmen were members of the security forces who later arrested the protester.

Although Amnesty International was unable to confirm the identities of the people who were shot in all the videos, in some of the footage, protesters at the scene or those filming can be heard saying that security forces are firing to the protesters or in the air.

In all but two of the videos reviewed by Amnesty International, the protesters are unarmed and clearly do not pose a threat to life that would meet the threshold for the use of deadly force under international law. Extensive video evidence shows that the demonstrations were mostly peaceful although in some places, as the crackdown by security forces escalated, some protesters set up roadblocks with burnt tires, engaged in throwing stones and arson and damaging state vehicles. In some videos, gunshots are heard as protesters are fleeing and can pose no threat to security forces.

The two video clips mentioned above were published by the Fars News Agency affiliated with the Iranian state, is said to be from Ahvaz on July 20th. The first shows a single armed man shooting from a camera standing next to a group of unarmed men; the other shows a man in the back seat of a moving engine shooting into the air.

While the circumstances surrounding the incidents shown in these clips remain unclear to Amnesty International, during extensive documentation of the crackdown on nationwide protests in November 2019 and other protests in recent years, the organization has received numerous eyewitness accounts showing authorities use civilian clothing agents to pose as armed or violent protesters.

Victims identified

According to information obtained from informed sources, security forces have killed at least eight protesters and passers-by, including a teenage boy, since the beginning of the protests.

They include Mostafa Asakereh (Naimavi) in Shadegan, Ghassem Naseri (Khozeiri) in Kut-e Abdollah, Isa Baledi and Meysam Achrash in Taleghani, Hamzeh (Farzad) Fereisat in Ahvaz, Mehdi Chanani in Shoush, Hamid Mojadam (Jokari) in Chamran, and a teenage son, Hadi Bahmani, in Izeh. The deaths resulted from the incidents on July 16, 19, 20 and 21.

Field human rights defenders have reported that in various cities in the province, many injured protesters are not seeking hospital treatment for fear of arrest. A human rights defender told Amnesty International that on July 21, security and intelligence agents arrested several injured protesters from a hospital in Susangerd.

Denial and state coverage

Iranian government officials or state-affiliated media have only acknowledged the deaths of four members of the public so far. They have blamed unidentified armed insurgent deaths without presenting evidence, as they did after nationwide protests in November 2019.

On July 17 and 18, the Fars News Agency published two video interviews with relatives of Mostafa Asakereh (Naimavi) and Ghassem Naseri (Khozeiri) who were killed in the protests. In the video, they describe their dead loved ones as not the kind to get involved in riots and avoid blame from the government.

A source with direct knowledge in Iran told Amnesty International that plainclothes intelligence agents visited the Ghassem Naseri (Khozeiri) family shortly after he died and forced them to recite a script prepared in front of the cameras.

The state media in Iran, in cooperation with the Iranian intelligence and security services, have an old record for producing and broadcasting propaganda videos featuring forced statements by victims of human rights abuses and their families.

We have repeatedly called for an end to the systematic impunity that continues to perpetuate the cycles of bloodshed, as seen in the brutal suppression of protests in Khuzestan. The UN Human Rights Council must urgently establish a mechanism to collect and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes under international law of fair and independent criminal proceedings, said Diana Eltahawy.

METHODOLOGY

Researchers from Amnesty International and the Crisis Evidence Lab organization analyzed dozens of videos about protest sites across Khuzestan province that have been circulating on social media since July 15.

The organization also examined several photographs and two videos showing classic patterns of spraying bird wounds on the bodies of some protesters.

In addition, Amnesty International spoke to two key field sources with direct information about two of those killed, as well as four human rights defenders and two Iranian-based journalists who had communicated with eyewitnesses, local activists and journalists. , and relatives, neighbors and friends. disruption of internet services in the province since the beginning of the protests has hampered Amnesty International’s ability to conduct in-depth interviews with field sources.

Amnesty International also monitored state-linked media in Iran and independent media based outside Iran.