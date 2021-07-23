Global spread of melon-related salmonella from Honduras

Nearly 350 confirmed and 50 more possible Salmonella infections have been reported across Europe and the UK related to melons. Some patients live in the United States.

Between mid-March and early July, 348 people became ill due to Salmonella Braenderup and 68 needed hospital treatment but no one died. Four people were sick in the United States and two in Canada.

In late June, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reviewed three diseases genetically linked to whole-genome ranking, but found no link to those sick after eating melon in the UK. A sick person traveled outside the US before they were sick, but not in Europe and did not report eating melon. The other two sick persons had no food history available and did not report traveling.

The United Kingdom is the country most affected with 102 confirmed infections while Sweden, Belgium and Germany all have 46. Denmark has 37 cases, the Netherlands has 34, Switzerland has 18 while Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and Norway have only coded patient numbers. Of the UK, 90 live in England, eight in Scotland and two in Wales and Northern Ireland. Austria has seven possible cases, Belgium has eight, Germany has 29 and Ireland has two.

The International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) has been following the blast in many countries since 10 May.

Find the blast strain

Small melons, especially Galia, are a possible means of infection. Salmonella Braenderup matching the outbreak type was isolated in the UK in two of 200 imported Galicia watermelons from a bunch from Honduras, and in Austria from a combined sample of melons of unknown origin, including Galia, in April .

The two positives in the UK were tested on 1 June in a British majority and imported by ship before being distributed to 10 businesses. Melons from Honduras were taken by the authorities in Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland, but proved negative for Salmonella.

However, the patients were discovered by March 2021, before the positive batch was collected and packaged on April 21 indicating that contaminated food vehicles had circulated earlier. The batch arrived in the UK on May 19 and could explain only six cases.

Investigations initially looked at the supply chain of galley, melon and honeydew melons from Honduras, Costa Rica and Brazil before the latter country was excluded.

An isolation that matched the type of outbreak was discovered in Finland from a boot swab sample in a hobby house where chickens were fed melon skin by their owner, who also tested positive for the species.

A further investigation is needed to identify the exact point and contributing factors of pollution along the production chain, including transport, said the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Investigation in Honduras

The Honduran producer completed the melon harvest in April 2021 and they are no longer on the market. No exports from Honduras are planned until the new season starts in December.

Galia melons from Honduras were sent to the EU via the Netherlands and redistributed in member countries. They were exported mainly to the EU but also to the UK, US and Japan.

During the 2021 season, 4,000 samples were collected at various points in the production and packaging chain and no positives were reported for any routinely monitored pathogens, including Salmonella.

Reports peaked in April and May when 198 and 128 cases were reported, respectively. The patient age range is from below one to 101 years old and women have been more affected than men.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway have reported outbreaks or cases in nursing homes.

Of the 197 confirmed cases with available information, almost two-thirds reported consuming any type of melon seven days before the onset of the disease. Most melons eaten by patients, including galia, charentais, honey and melon, were found in Honduran manufacturers. Galia melons have been consumed by almost half of the 140 cases.

(To subscribe to a free subscription to News Safety Safety,Click here.)