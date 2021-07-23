International
Global spread of melon-related salmonella from Honduras
Nearly 350 confirmed and 50 more possible Salmonella infections have been reported across Europe and the UK related to melons. Some patients live in the United States.
Between mid-March and early July, 348 people became ill due to Salmonella Braenderup and 68 needed hospital treatment but no one died. Four people were sick in the United States and two in Canada.
In late June, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reviewed three diseases genetically linked to whole-genome ranking, but found no link to those sick after eating melon in the UK. A sick person traveled outside the US before they were sick, but not in Europe and did not report eating melon. The other two sick persons had no food history available and did not report traveling.
The United Kingdom is the country most affected with 102 confirmed infections while Sweden, Belgium and Germany all have 46. Denmark has 37 cases, the Netherlands has 34, Switzerland has 18 while Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and Norway have only coded patient numbers. Of the UK, 90 live in England, eight in Scotland and two in Wales and Northern Ireland. Austria has seven possible cases, Belgium has eight, Germany has 29 and Ireland has two.
The International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN) has been following the blast in many countries since 10 May.
Find the blast strain
Small melons, especially Galia, are a possible means of infection. Salmonella Braenderup matching the outbreak type was isolated in the UK in two of 200 imported Galicia watermelons from a bunch from Honduras, and in Austria from a combined sample of melons of unknown origin, including Galia, in April .
The two positives in the UK were tested on 1 June in a British majority and imported by ship before being distributed to 10 businesses. Melons from Honduras were taken by the authorities in Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland, but proved negative for Salmonella.
However, the patients were discovered by March 2021, before the positive batch was collected and packaged on April 21 indicating that contaminated food vehicles had circulated earlier. The batch arrived in the UK on May 19 and could explain only six cases.
Investigations initially looked at the supply chain of galley, melon and honeydew melons from Honduras, Costa Rica and Brazil before the latter country was excluded.
An isolation that matched the type of outbreak was discovered in Finland from a boot swab sample in a hobby house where chickens were fed melon skin by their owner, who also tested positive for the species.
A further investigation is needed to identify the exact point and contributing factors of pollution along the production chain, including transport, said the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Investigation in Honduras
The Honduran producer completed the melon harvest in April 2021 and they are no longer on the market. No exports from Honduras are planned until the new season starts in December.
Galia melons from Honduras were sent to the EU via the Netherlands and redistributed in member countries. They were exported mainly to the EU but also to the UK, US and Japan.
During the 2021 season, 4,000 samples were collected at various points in the production and packaging chain and no positives were reported for any routinely monitored pathogens, including Salmonella.
Reports peaked in April and May when 198 and 128 cases were reported, respectively. The patient age range is from below one to 101 years old and women have been more affected than men.
Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway have reported outbreaks or cases in nursing homes.
Of the 197 confirmed cases with available information, almost two-thirds reported consuming any type of melon seven days before the onset of the disease. Most melons eaten by patients, including galia, charentais, honey and melon, were found in Honduran manufacturers. Galia melons have been consumed by almost half of the 140 cases.
(To subscribe to a free subscription to News Safety Safety,Click here.)
Sources
2/ https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2021/07/global-salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-melons-from-honduras/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]