Download applications for tracking NHS contacts

LONDON Downloads of the UK-based contact-finding app rose last week, according to new data, despite widespread concerns of people being told to isolate amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The NHS Covid-19 app was downloaded 161,000 times in the week of July 11-17, according to analyst firm App Annie, from 131,000 the previous week and 137,000 from June 27 to July 3.

Meanwhile, weekly active users are defined as anyone who opens the app in a given week held at 14.7 million in the weeks of July 11-17 and July 4-10, up from 14.4 million from June 27 to July 3.

This does not mean that everyone who uses the application has their contacts tracking enabled. Some may have disabled the feature.

However, this shows that engagement with the app is still strong, despite fears that more people are deleting it to avoid self-isolation.

“The downloads have sharpened when there is an announcement that makes use of the app and then they tend to connect, but usage has remained strong week after week,” Lexi Sydow, App Annie’s chief market knowledge officer, told CNBC.

“Ultimately, usage will be a better metric of how people actually engage with the app.”

Millions of Britons could be settled from the app over the summer, as the country lifted its remaining restrictions on Covid and as the number of infections in the country increased.

More than 1.1 million people in England and Wales have been identified by the app over the past two weeks.

Last Friday, the UK reported more than 50,000 new cases for the first time since mid-January. Daily cases have dropped somewhat since then but are still in the tens of thousands.