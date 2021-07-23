International
Download applications for tracking NHS contacts
Selective focus. Concept photo.
Oleksandr Siedov | IStock Editor | Getty Images
LONDON Downloads of the UK-based contact-finding app rose last week, according to new data, despite widespread concerns of people being told to isolate amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
The NHS Covid-19 app was downloaded 161,000 times in the week of July 11-17, according to analyst firm App Annie, from 131,000 the previous week and 137,000 from June 27 to July 3.
Meanwhile, weekly active users are defined as anyone who opens the app in a given week held at 14.7 million in the weeks of July 11-17 and July 4-10, up from 14.4 million from June 27 to July 3.
This does not mean that everyone who uses the application has their contacts tracking enabled. Some may have disabled the feature.
However, this shows that engagement with the app is still strong, despite fears that more people are deleting it to avoid self-isolation.
“The downloads have sharpened when there is an announcement that makes use of the app and then they tend to connect, but usage has remained strong week after week,” Lexi Sydow, App Annie’s chief market knowledge officer, told CNBC.
“Ultimately, usage will be a better metric of how people actually engage with the app.”
Millions of Britons could be settled from the app over the summer, as the country lifted its remaining restrictions on Covid and as the number of infections in the country increased.
More than 1.1 million people in England and Wales have been identified by the app over the past two weeks.
Last Friday, the UK reported more than 50,000 new cases for the first time since mid-January. Daily cases have dropped somewhat since then but are still in the tens of thousands.
What is contact tracking?
The NHS Covid-19 app was introduced by the UK government last year as a way to conduct traditional contact tracking where the contacts of someone who has been infected using the technology are alerted.
The idea is to inform people if they have been near someone who has been infected with the coronavirus and are advised to isolate themselves to reduce the spread in the population.
The app for tracking contacts in England and Wales, like many others, uses Bluetooth to detect users who are nearby. If a user comes close to someone who has tested positive, they are informed and told to isolate themselves.
This has become controversial for businesses at a time when the UK is seeing a resurgence in Covid cases, and like England removes almost all of its remaining restrictions on public life.
According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, 57% of human resource professionals say they have experienced staff shortages in the past month due to employees being told by the app to self-isolate themselves.
The app was initially presented as an essential part of plans to remove England blockade restrictions in the early part of the pandemic. Recently, however, the government has tried to downplay its importance.
As of August 16, a policy change is set to take effect meaning those who have received two Covid vaccines are exempt from self-isolation when told to do so by the application.
The government has also identified a list of workers who can avoid isolation even if they are exposed to the virus.
There are now doubts as to how effective the application will be ahead.
“The exposure notification app made sense at the start of the pandemic when we had no vaccines and had high deaths and hospitalizations,” Stephanie Hare, an independent technology researcher, told CNBC.
“The goal was to break the chain of transmission to stop the spread of the virus and all our policies were in line,” she added.
“Under Boris Johnson’s new policy for England, we are no longer trying to break the broadcast chain and thus the exposure notification app becomes less useful to society,” Hare said.
“It may still be useful for individuals who want to download and use it and would prefer to know if they were exposed.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/23/uk-covid-latest-nhs-contact-tracing-app-downloads-spike.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]