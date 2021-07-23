



The security forces had a realistic prospect of preventing the 1998 bombings of Omagh’s most deadly Northern Ireland Problems brutality decided by a high court in Belfast. Mr Justice Horner recommended on Friday that the British and Irish governments each undertake human rights-related investigations into the bombing, which killed 29 people, including a pregnant woman with twins, and injured 220 people. The Real IRA, a dissident Republican group, detonated its car bomb in the county town of Tyrone on August 15, 1998, four months after the Good Friday deal was supposed to draw the Trouble line. No one has been convicted of the crime. Horner made the decision in response to a judicial review brought by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was one of the victims. On August 4, 11 days before the bombing, an anonymous warning to the Royal Ulster Constabulary warned of an unspecified attack on police in Omagh on August 15. A previous investigation by the police ombudsman revealed that the RUC special branch had taken limited action and had not sent a threat warning to the sub-division commander in Omagh. Horner told the high court: I am pleased that some reasons when considered separately or together create credible allegations that there was a real prospect of preventing the bombings in Omagh. These bases include, among other things, the review of terrorist activity on both sides of the border by prominent Republican dissident terrorists leading up to the Omagh bombing. The judge said that the threshold for an investigation under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights had been reached. Any investigation will have to look specifically at whether a more proactive disruption campaign, especially if coordinated north and south of the border, had a realistic perspective to prevent the bombing of Omagh. The judge did not order the investigation to take the form of a public inquiry, saying he did not want it to be mandatory. He said he could not force the authorities in the Republic of Ireland to act, but expressed hope that they would do so. Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis paid tribute to the patience and grace of the victims’ families and said the UK government would consider the decision. Relatives of the victims sought judicial review in 2013 after then-Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers refused to order a public inquiry. Gallagher, whose son Aiden was 21 when he was killed, said the courts ruled 23 years after the atrocity acquitted the families’ desire for a public inquiry. Speaking out of court he said: For a very long time there was no doubt in my mind that Omagh was a preventable cruelty, but no one wanted to hear that message, not the Irish government, not the British government, but now we have a independent the person who said it. Horner read only the conclusion of his trial in court and said he could not read the full open judgment detailing his reasoning because the person responsible for checking the document for the sensitive material was self-isolated with Covid-19. A British government plan to end prosecutions for murders during the Troubles has angered relatives of the victims and Northern Ireland political parties. However, those responsible for the Omagh bombing could still be prosecuted if the amnesty rules out killings following the Good Friday deal.

