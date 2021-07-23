South Africa moves to postpone elections





The South African Independent Election Commission (IEC) will move to postpone the South African local government elections, originally scheduled to be held in October 2021. The commission quoted Reports of Moseneke published earlier this week as a major factor behind the postponement as well as concerns about the current Covid-19 pandemic. At a press conference on Friday (July 23rd), IEC Chairman Glen Mashinini said the commission unanimously accepted the report and will now urgently turn to a competent court to postpone the elections. This will have to be done through the Electoral Court or the Constitutional Court. He said consultations would be undertaken with the National Treasury on the financial implications of the postponement, as well as with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on other logistics. Mashinini said a new date for voter registration would also be announced in due course, with all other election activities continuing until the court makes its decision. Moseneke’s findings Moseneke’s report was overseen by former Deputy Chief Justice DikgangMoseneke who was asked to review the current conditions and whether they are favorable to hold elections. His team recommended that the elections be postponed from October as they would not be free and fair, but would not be held later than February 2022. Moseneke said there were specific concerns about the amount of time political parties would need to prepare for the election, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 situation in South Africa. He said the current deadline for voter registration and all processes surrounding the announcement of the election date could not be reasonably maintained, given the uncertainty of the level of blockage and the restrictions imposed. These restrictions, he said, could be extended even further when the July 25 deadline is reached. Other specific issues identified include: Current blocking restrictions prevent rallies that could be detrimental to political parties;

Election meetings could undermine the country’s efforts to contain Covid-19 infections;

South Africans are likely to stay away from polls in large numbers because of concerns about Covid-19. Read: IEC report suggests South African local government elections postponed no later than February 2022

