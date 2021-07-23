International
‘Pingdemic’ leaves shelves empty as the UK tries to return to normal
LONDONR Gas stations were closed, garbage collection was canceled and supermarket shelves stripped of food, water and other essential goods.
In a week when Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised England a return to normalcy after the end of months of blockade rules, a country plagued by coronavirus has been hit by a new crisis.
This is called pingdemik.
As the number of virus cases increased again, hundreds of thousands of people were notified or pinged by a government-sponsored phone app asking them to self-isolate themselves for 10 days because they were in contact with someone who had tested positive.
So many workers have been affected that some businesses have closed their doors or started a desperate search for new staff and a political battle has erupted with the opposition Labor Party warning of a summer of chaos following contradictory statements by the government on how to respond if sucked.
Those notified by the application are not required by law to isolate, but the official position of governments is that it wants them to do so. On Thursday, she said some workers in a number of critical sectors may be exempted from self-isolation in order to keep things at work.
This followed a warning from London Mayor Sadiq Khan of possible disruptions to the capital’s transport network, food supplies and garbage collection services. A police force in the West Midlands said he was hit by staff shortages. The stores have urged customers not to be content with buying panic and there have even been calls for the government to consider using the military to help fill a shortage of truck drivers.
There seems to be complete chaos at the heart of the government at the moment: You have ministers who do not speak from the same scenario, and that suggests there is no scenario, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, adding that it was clear that an increase in the number of cases the government itself predicted would mean pushing more people.
This was not what the government hoped for when it lifted more legal restrictions on the coronavirus in England on Monday, a moment hailed as Freedom Day by tabloids.
Mr Johnson argues that the country has good levels of protection due to its successful spread of vaccines and that summer is the best time to end the rules because schools are on holiday and tend to have more little transmission of the virus to people who spend more time outdoors.
But the relaxation coincided with a huge increase in new cases, numbering around 40,000 a day, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Inevitably this is reflected in the number of people who have hardened; in the week of July 8-15, more than 600,000 alerts were issued by the app, bringing an acute strain on many businesses and public services.
Supermarkets have warned of staff shortages, just as truck firms and the British Association of Meat Processors said 5-10 per cent of the workforce of some of its companies had solidified. If the situation worsens further, some will be forced to start shutting down production lines, she said.
“I’m increasingly concerned about our ability to maintain current levels of absolutely essential services like public transport, catering and bin collections,” Mr Khan, the mayor of London, told The Evening Standard. .
Some companies are so desperate that they ask affiliated employees not to isolate themselves but to test themselves and get into work if they are negative.
To complicate matters, there are two parallel coronavirus warning systems in Britain.
In addition to the app, the government has a more traditional contact tracking system, with a staff calling on people to warn that they may be exposed. People instructed by phone to self-isolate are legally obliged to do so while the app is merely advisory.
Sometimes, the government has undermined its calls for people who are disappointed to follow this advice.
Mr Johnson and his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, were both linked last weekend because they spent time with health secretary Sajid Javid, who had come with Covid-19. But Downing Street announced that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sunak would not be isolated and would instead participate in a pilot project allowing them to continue working while undergoing regular rehearsals.
The reaction was so swift that the decision was overturned within two hours, with both men vowing to obey the application.
Confidence in the system was shattered again when a business minister, Paul Scully, noted that a ping was merely advising an accurate statement, but a statement that did not match the ongoing Downing Street calls for people to self-isolate themselves if asked.
And throughout the week the pingdemic posed more complex questions. What to do, for example, if you are pinged the day before your wedding? Call the whole thing?
Oh god, Victoria Atkins, a Home Secretary, told Radio LBC when asked this question. Instruction is please, you must stay home. This is an extremely difficult scenario.
According to media reports, one idea circulating within the government was to reduce the number of rigid people by weakening the sensitivity of the app, which uses Bluetooth technology to notify those who have been within two meters of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. a lot.
This seems to have been rejected on the grounds that it would stop the application from doing its job.
A clearer solution would be to exclude those who have the protection of two doses of vaccine more than half the population even though some people may still become infected even after vaccination. The government plans to do so anyway, but not until mid-August, the delay will allow time for more people to be vaccinated.
But on Thursday Jeremy Hunt, a former health secretary, asked if it was not time for the government to listen to public opinion and immediately drop the 10-day isolation requirement for people who have been hit twice.
Otherwise, he warned, referring to the application, we risk losing social approval for this very, very important weapon against the virus.
This can already happen.
Recent data seem to show the number of infections growing faster than the number of pings. This, and the findings of several public opinion polls, suggest that the app is being silently deleted from phones up and down the country.
Perhaps worse for the government, the pingemic crisis has illustrated the level of gambling that Mr. Johnson has gotten rid of almost all coronavirus restrictions in England, even opening nightclubs at a time when infections are so high.
Focusing on the pingdemic article is something that gets distracting, said Professor Bale, who noted that it was the logical consequence of large numbers of letters. The real concern is that the virus is raging again.
