‘Pingdemic’ leaves shelves empty as the UK tries to return to normal

According to media reports, one idea circulating within the government was to reduce the number of rigid people by weakening the sensitivity of the app, which uses Bluetooth technology to notify those who have been within two meters of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. a lot.

This seems to have been rejected on the grounds that it would stop the application from doing its job.

A clearer solution would be to exclude those who have the protection of two doses of vaccine more than half the population even though some people may still become infected even after vaccination. The government plans to do so anyway, but not until mid-August, the delay will allow time for more people to be vaccinated.

But on Thursday Jeremy Hunt, a former health secretary, asked if it was not time for the government to listen to public opinion and immediately drop the 10-day isolation requirement for people who have been hit twice.

Otherwise, he warned, referring to the application, we risk losing social approval for this very, very important weapon against the virus.

This can already happen.

Recent data seem to show the number of infections growing faster than the number of pings. This, and the findings of several public opinion polls, suggest that the app is being silently deleted from phones up and down the country.

Perhaps worse for the government, the pingemic crisis has illustrated the level of gambling that Mr. Johnson has gotten rid of almost all coronavirus restrictions in England, even opening nightclubs at a time when infections are so high.

Focusing on the pingdemic article is something that gets distracting, said Professor Bale, who noted that it was the logical consequence of large numbers of letters. The real concern is that the virus is raging again.