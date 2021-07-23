International
Pride March in Budapest is a protest against anti-gay laws, organizers say | Hungary
On Saturday, the Pride March in Budapest will be a celebration, but also a protest, organizers said, as Hungary’s LGBT community prepares to rally in opposition to an escalating anti-gay campaign by the country’s government.
Johanna Majercsik, one of the organizers of Pride Month in Budapest, which culminates with the march, said she expected to see far more present than the approximately 20,000 marchers who took part in the last Pride March in the city, two years ago .
There is a great deal of anger in society about what happened. she said.
A law went into effect earlier this month banning the portrayal of LGBT themes for children, with major implications for education, the arts and entertainment in the country.
Activists say with a parliamentary election next spring likely to be fought closely, Viktor Orbn’s far-right government is seeking to back its conservative base with an anti-LGBT campaign.
Unlike in Poland, anti-LGBT rhetoric has not previously been a major part of the platform of the ruling Orbns party Fidesz, with its campaign over the past five years largely focused on opposing migration.
They need a new group to be hated and I think there is no other government in Europe, not even in Poland, that incites hatred towards people like this government, said Mt Dniel Szab, of the Hungarian Union of Civil Liberties.
On Wednesday, Orbn doubled the legislation, announcing a referendum that would raise five key questions about whether Hungarians want their children protected from LGBT content.
