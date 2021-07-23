Connect with us

Pride March in Budapest is a protest against anti-gay laws, organizers say | Hungary

On Saturday, the Pride March in Budapest will be a celebration, but also a protest, organizers said, as Hungary’s LGBT community prepares to rally in opposition to an escalating anti-gay campaign by the country’s government.

Johanna Majercsik, one of the organizers of Pride Month in Budapest, which culminates with the march, said she expected to see far more present than the approximately 20,000 marchers who took part in the last Pride March in the city, two years ago .

There is a great deal of anger in society about what happened. she said.

A law went into effect earlier this month banning the portrayal of LGBT themes for children, with major implications for education, the arts and entertainment in the country.

Activists say with a parliamentary election next spring likely to be fought closely, Viktor Orbn’s far-right government is seeking to back its conservative base with an anti-LGBT campaign.

Unlike in Poland, anti-LGBT rhetoric has not previously been a major part of the platform of the ruling Orbns party Fidesz, with its campaign over the past five years largely focused on opposing migration.

They need a new group to be hated and I think there is no other government in Europe, not even in Poland, that incites hatred towards people like this government, said Mt Dniel Szab, of the Hungarian Union of Civil Liberties.

On Wednesday, Orbn doubled the legislation, announcing a referendum that would raise five key questions about whether Hungarians want their children protected from LGBT content.

LGBTQ activists visit kindergartens and schools and conduct sex education classes. They want to do the same here in Hungary, Orbn said in a video address announcing the referendum. He said the government had decided to put the bill to a public vote after being attacked by politicians across Europe.

One of the questions in the referendum letter will be: Do you support minors by showing, without any restrictions, media content of a sexual nature that is capable of influencing their development?

Despite repeated claims by governments that the law will protect children from sexual content, it actually bans all portrayals and discussions about LGBT people and topics about youth.

There is an enforcement procedure to ensure that content presenting any portrayal of LGBT persons may not be shown on television during the day or early evening hours. School leaders who allow sex education from groups not registered by the government can be fined, and the law also prohibits schools from teaching books with LGBT characters or themes.

In literature we talk about feelings, emotions, relationships and love, said Andrea Sipos, a Hungarian literature teacher at a high school in the town of Miskolc. I want to teach based on the needs of the children in my classrooms, not based on a very narrow curriculum.

Last fall, when a far-right lawmaker published a book of modern tales covering LGBT themes and Chief of Staff Orbns called the book homosexual propaganda to be banned, Sipos brought the book to class for her students to discuss.

However, since the law was passed, a number of parents have retrospectively complained about inappropriate content in her lessons, putting her at potential risk of losing her job even though, for now, she retains the support of the school principal. .

Sure, there are some teachers who agree with the law, but there are many teachers who are angry. But most of them are silent and that includes self-censorship, she said.

The law has raised concerns about the effect it will have on LGBT children as they grow up. Previously, there were NGOs that provided support and counseling in schools. Now, only government-approved groups will be allowed to do so and LGBT children will be cut from books or topics that address issues important to them.

The children are growing up straight, but some of them were born LGBTI, like me, said Ren van Hell, the Dutch ambassador to Budapest, who, like most ambassadors from EU nations, plans to attend Pride on Saturday.

Importers It is important for LGBTI children to see positive role models, for their development and to become proud Hungarians, he said.

Mt Mali, an 18-year-old from southern Hungary, said that even without the law it was difficult to find books and information that were relevant to his experiences while he was growing up.

I like to read, but after a while I got fed up that I could not find myself in any of the books I was reading. Then I started reading books with gay characters and felt like I could finally see myself there, he said.

Mali came out to his family and friends three years ago after seeing images of Budapest Pride on television and felt empowered, but Saturday will be the first time he will take part in the march in person.

Mali said the current climate in Hungary made him want to leave as soon as possible to study abroad, however. “It’s hard to imagine a future here. I do not know where I will live my life when I finish my studies, but I know it will not be Hungary,” he said.

It is a feeling that more and more LGBT people in the country share.

I am lucky to live in Budapest, I have a good salary and my colleagues are open-minded, said Majercsik, who is 37 years old and works for an advertising company. However, she said the new legislation, along with last year’s ban on legal gender reassignment and the feeling that homophobes are now more empowered, were all combining to make LGBT people wonder if they have a future in the country.

If this government wins the election again next year, then I will have to think about it. At the end of the day you only have one life, she said.

