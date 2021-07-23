Macron to raise issue of Frenchman on hunger strike in Tokyo over access to his children | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Emmanuel Macron will take up the case of a compatriot who claims Japanese law means he has not been able to see his children for several years as the French president prepares to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Friday.

With Paris hosting the 2024 Summer Games, Macron will be the sole leader of a major industrial country to attend the ceremony, which will be attended by less than 1,000 personalities due to anti-coronavirus protocols. .

Macron, who arrived in Japan on Friday, will also address a complex bilateral diplomatic issue highlighted by Vincent Fichot, who has been on hunger strike near the Olympic Stadium for two weeks. Fichot, 39, says he has not seen his 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter since his wife allegedly left home with them in 2018. There is no suggestion that his wife his to have done anything illegal.

Fichot and other parents who are said to have lagged behind have called for urgent changes to Japanese law, which does not allow joint custody when parents separate. Macron is expected to raise the issue when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday.

More than 150,000 children in Japan are forcibly separated from one of their parents each year, according to the Kizuna Child-Parent pressure group.

There have been numerous cases of foreign parents of children of dual nationality in Japan not being able to see or contact them, sometimes for many years. Local courts almost always rule in favor of the Japanese spouse, although the problem is not limited to families with outside parents.

Since Fichot began his hunger strike on July 10, he has been visited by Japanese and foreign mothers and fathers, as well as children of international marriages. They have shared similar departure stories and have shown their support for his actions. Politicians, including members of the ruling party, have also spoken to him.

Fichot has posted updates on social media during his hunger strike and supporters have appeared in his videos explaining their situations.

I have given everything, I have lost my job, my house and my savings in the last three years. I weigh 80 pounds now and I will give it all up to the last gram, he told Agence France-Presse at the start of his hunger strike.

Despite legal efforts, calls for Japanese and UN lawmakers, interference from the French embassy, ​​and a resolution in the European Parliament, Fichot has been unable to contact his son and young daughter or receive news about them.

Macron met Fichot, who has lived in Japan for 15 years, when he made his first official visit to Japan two years ago, though it is unclear whether he will meet him again during his current trip.

During his recent visit, Macron spoke in support of French parents separated from their children in Japan, condemning situations of concern that are completely unacceptable.

Macron and Suga are also expected to discuss bilateral economic ties and security in the Asia-Pacific region in light of an increasingly persistent China.

Macron will meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and will have an audience with Emperor Naruhito ahead of the opening ceremony.