Former Isagenix CEO and ConAgra brand CEO joins CEO Coaching International | tidings





MIAMI, July 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on global growth, is happy to announce Kevin Adams as Partner and its youngest Coach. Adams is a fairly successful business leader with extensive expertise in achieving rapid growth, profits and shareholder value. He has a broad and deep understanding of the fast-paced consumer products industry specializing in food, nutritional supplements and skin care, as well as specific expertise in direct retail distribution channels for the consumer, e-commerce and traditional. His experience includes leadership roles in publicly owned, privately funded, and family-owned businesses, including Isagenix, ConAgra Brands, International Home Foods, and Stella Foods. As CEO of Isagenix, Adams built the brand and popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss. He led the rapid growth as sales and EBITDA tripled organically in 3.5 years. While serving as EVP in the Fortune 40 ConAgra Brands food retailer and distributor, Adams led the transformation from a holding company to an operating company and was later responsible for many of the joint services to support the company’s brand growth strategy. He also led SAP’s largest (at the time) massively complex implementation with a focus on People / Process / Systems, which enabled ConAgra to use its massive size and scale to build its brand product portfolio. . Adams’ business achievements also include partnering with private equity to create a food platform in the US. For the platform start-up company, he identified, took due care, negotiated deals and integrated the winning company for over 20 acquisitions. “Leading or participating in over two dozen private equity-backed acquisitions and integrations, raising capital for a minority acquisition and opening 10 international markets in Asia AND central America“Kevin has deep experience and first-hand knowledge to help other CEOs achieve their goals and do great things,” he said. Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. “His passion for developing a differentiated brand strategy, creating lineup and executing with excellence are all qualities that make him a natural fit for our team of world-class coaches.” “I’m very excited and honored to join the massively successful group of former CEOs and executives who consistently make Big Happen through professional training,” Adams said. “As CEO and CEO, I have a passion for creating value through imagining new strategies, building differentiated brands, aligning leadership, teamwork and building efficiency. I look forward to combining my skills and experiences with CEO Coaching International’s proven methodology and resources to help our clients of all sizes achieve exceptional results. “ Adams grew up in Milwaukee and received his BBA in Accounting from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He received his CPA in 1990 and worked for Coopers & Lybrand. He has served on the boards of several e-commerce businesses and has helped identify and achieve successful outcomes. Adams currently lives in Phoenix with his family and enjoys wine tasting and golf. To schedule a free introductory call Kevin Adams or another of Coaching International CEO trainers, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contactkevinadams About CEO Coaching International CEO Coaching International works with the CEO and their management teams to achieve exceptional results quarter after quarter, year after year. Renowned globally for its success in training entrepreneurs focused on growing to meaningful output, CEO Coaching International has led more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. Trainers at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents or executives who have done great things. The firm’s trainers have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from start-ups $ 1 billion, and many are founders who have led their companies through successful eight- and nine-figure outputs. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a customer, more than three times the US average and a CAGR income of 18.6%, almost double the US average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com Pictures): https://www.prlog.org/12878502 Press release distributed by PRLog View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-isagenix-ceo-and-conagra-brands-exential-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301340061.html SOURCE CEO Coaching International

