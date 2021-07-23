Face Forward International to Bring Starry Gala to Dallas, TX | tidings





DALLAS, July 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – After 10 years of celebrating his annual star-studded gala in Angels, Face Forward International is bringing its own Beverly Hills flair and brilliance for him Dallas, Texas IN September 18, 2021 in the icon The eye socket of the Joule Hotel. Face Forward International is a non-profit organization that helps survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and other acts of crime by providing free reconstructive surgery and emotional therapy. Co-founded in 2007 by a survivor of domestic violence Deborah Alessi, and her husband, renowned plastic reconstructive surgeon Dr. David Alessi, Face Forward International has helped hundreds of survivors from around the world recover from inside and outside. The extension of a generosity, TEXASwelcome sizes at Face Forward International are gala’s Emcees and Of Dallas many: Emmy Award-winning Journalist and MWW TV Host after, Ron Corning, and TV Personality and Empowerment Coach, Tiffany Hendra, by Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dallas. Returning in support of this incredible cause is the Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green, which will be titled with a live musical performance. Also determined to perform are world class DJs from New York City, The Vargas Brothers. Announced as one of the “Best Charity Gala in LA”, this year’s inauguration Dallas The event will be as spectacular as in years past, boasting a guest list on the nation’s red carpet “Who is Who” including professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, music performers and well-known actors and actresses on the scale country. The evening’s most special guests, however, will be Face Forward International patients: survivors of the violence who prove every day that life is cause for celebration. This year “Carnival for a Cause” cocktail gala will feature a subtle theme of the Brazilian Carnival, where guests will be greeted at the Eye Lawn with beautiful Caipirinha cocktails, samba dancers, live music, masquerade, a VIP cigar lounge and much more. Proceeds from this event directly support Face Forward patient care programs. While the network of Face Forward surgeons donates their time and talents to providing surgical care, other related costs include patient anesthesia, operating room costs, prescriptions, after-care nursing, flights, accommodation and more. To join this year’s celebration of the extremely courageous Face Forward patients, please contact the Executive Director Mandi Budd at [email protected] for sponsorship information. For media questions and talent appearances, please contact Leyla Pirnie at 251-423-8436 or [email protected] About Face Forward International: Face Forward International is a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to helping survivors of abuse, trafficking and other acts of cruelty by providing pro-bono reconstructive surgeries and emotional supportive therapy. In addition to providing world-class surgical and therapeutic care, Face Forward creates safe environments for survivors to regain their trust. For patient histories and to learn about ways to get involved, visit www.faceforwardintl.org. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/face-forward-international-to-bring-star-studded-gala-to-dallas-tx-301339998.html BURIMI Face Forward International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_entertainment/face-forward-international-to-bring-star-studded-gala-to-dallas-tx/article_ec7b92a2-594e-5dc2-99ee-06f3991ccde7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos