Philippines: Duterte cannot stop ICC investigation into murderous drug war





Responding to news that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is still refusing to allow the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) if it decides to launch a formal investigation into its murderous drug war, even after the Philippine Supreme Court ruled otherwise , Amnesty International Philippines researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said: Despite President Duterte’s stubborn refusal, Amnesty International welcomes the Supreme Court ruling that the Philippines remains obliged to co-operate with the ICC in formal investigations into the deadly drug war even if the state has withdrawn from the Rome Statute. Although assistance from the government would be preferable, the ICC will find ways to conduct its investigation with or without the direct cooperation of the Philippine authorities. Amnesty International Philippines researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard

Prove as you can, the Duterte administration cannot stop the wheels of justice. Whether they like it or not, international justice will eventually catch up with those who have committed crimes under international law in the Philippines. The pre-trial chamber should approve prosecutors’ request to open an investigation so that individuals most responsible for the fight against drugs can finally be held accountable. The ongoing efforts of the Philippine authorities to deny entry to the ICC represent a heartless opposition to thousands of grieving families across the country. Background On July 21, 2020, the Supreme Court of the Philippines ruled that the government remains obliged to cooperate in the criminal proceedings of the International Criminal Court even if it has withdrawn from the Rome Statute the treaty established by the ICC. The next day, President Harry Roque’s spokesman ignored the courts ‘remarks, saying they represented the judges’ opinion, rather than a legally binding verdict. In February 2018, the ICC launched a preliminary investigation into possible crimes committed in the country. The following month, in March 2018, President Duterte announced that the Philippines would withdraw from the Court. This withdrawal came into force a year later, on March 17, 2019, but did not remove the ICC’s power to investigate crimes in the country. On June 14, 2021, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced that she had completed her preliminary examination in the Philippines and was seeking authorization from Court Judges for a full investigation into crimes against humanity, torture and other inhumane acts. . A decision from the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber can be expected in September, although no court has been ruled by the Court. Since the beginning of the Duterte administration in June 2016, thousands of people mostly from impoverished and marginalized communities have been killed either by police or by armed individuals suspected of having links to the police as part of so-called anti-drug governments. Amnesty International has published the size investigation detailing ongoing extrajudicial executions and other human rights violations by the police and their superiors. The organization has determined that crimes reach the threshold of crimes against humanity. The killings continue unabated.

