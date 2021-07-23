Canada’s vaccine passport won’t come until December, anytime soon





As it stands, every Canadian province and territory releases its own immunization data: Some are entirely paper-based, while others, like Quebec, have also begun issuing digital registers. As part of its phased plan, Ottawa hopes all 13 provinces and territories will release standardized digital vaccine data by mid-Autumn, reads the presentation, which will encourage acceptance by [foreign] countries. Even if those vaccine registers are not official documents of the Government of Canada, they will comply with International Civil Aviation Organization standards for vaccination trials. The leaked presentations suggest that Ottawa hopes to be able to get all 13 provinces and territories to release standard digital vaccine data by mid-Autumn. | PowerPoint presentation prepared by the Treasury Board of Canada Under this plan, Ottawa aims to present its vaccine data by December. Canadians will need to submit their provincial or territorial register to obtain vaccine trials from the Government of Canada. It would be very likely that countries would recognize a Canadian [proof of vaccine credential]. According to the presentation, the final product will follow the internationally recognized standard of the SMART Health Card. A source with knowledge of the project, who provided the presentation but who was not authorized to speak on the data, said internal discussions have downplayed the idea that the nationwide vaccine passport would be ready in 2021. The presentation deck was prepared on July 16 but dates to a July 29 meeting of the Government of Canada Enterprise Architecture Review Board, a group of federal officials responsible for the project. As it stands, Canada has no national health or vaccine registry. In January, Ottawa awarded a $ 16 million contract to Deloitte Canada to overcome provincial systems with federal information technology infrastructure. Ottawa is still aiming to issue a new request for proposals for companies to help develop this vaccine passport. But as the internal presentation notes, since this is a new solution, there is no current state architecture. Canada is preparing to reopen its border to Americans vaccinated on August 9 and to the rest of the world on September 7. Since the vaccine passport will not be ready, Ottawa will rely on an optical character recognition program within its ArriveCAN app anyone entering Canada will have to use the app to scan their vaccination data. As the presentation notes, however, the ArriveCAN application is unable to verify the authenticity of those vaccine data. The government hopes to be able to verify provincial vaccine data once they are standardized. Canada will not be the only country without a digital vaccine passport: The United States has refused to create a national program to recognize the vaccines of its citizens. Vaccinated Americans, however, are all equipped with a standardized vaccine registry of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As Canadian information documents note, virtually all of Europe is covered by some form of vaccine passport, while Australia and New Zealand are on their way to also having a uniform digital record.

