



Jeongeun Lee6 finished her opening round at the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday by throwing four of her last five holes for a 66, and yet she left disappointed. She mentioned issues with her back, something she has been working on for the past few months at the US Womens Open. It’s hardly the frame of mind you would think would lead someone to a great championship record less than 24 hours later.

That said, the 25-year-old former U.S. Open Women champion made a bird with four of her last five holes, so something was going well. And that showed on Friday when Lee6 returned to the Evian Resort Course and shot a donkey without a 10-under 61 to equal the all-time lowest score in mainstream history. The round matched 61 shots from Hyo Joo Kim at Evian in 2014, and pushed Lee6 to the top of the board with a 15-under 127 after 36 holes.

Surprisingly, Lee6 was still not completely satisfied with her performance. “I did not feel my best,” Lee6 said Friday. “My swing is not perfect yet, but I tried to focus on one shot at a time and my form and pace back. I focus on just the process. I did not dwell on the results.”

Talk about your harsh critic.

In contrast, her caddy, David Buhai, noted a different air around Lee6 on Friday as they shared a breakfast of scrambled eggs and bread before heading out on the course. “To me, she seemed more focused than she has been all year,” Buhai said. “It was incredible to watch.”

Lee6 started on the 10th and made two birds on top of its first three holes, but faced a test that after thought was a turning point in history making. In the 13th par-4 hole, her shot in the 13th landed near an edge in a street bunker. The only thing she could do was get the ball off the fast track and try to bump into it from there. She hit what Buhai described as a good wedge, but it came out of the green, leaving her with a long shot that Lee6 pushed into the hole for a level.

From there, Buhai said, I think once I built the momentum, it kept the momentum moving.

With two birds in the 17th and 18th holes, Lee6 turned four under 32, then made another bird in the first. She had bird watching from within 10 feet of the second and third holes, to lose both, but lit it again to close her round, flying five of the last six and making every bird shot that she had the rest of the day. She also had a little luck, clearing a 70-foot[70 m]plot of land in the 167-yard yard.

Lee6 knew her ninth hole was coming, the last, she could tie Kim’s 18-hole score at all times with a bird. She lost track in par 5 near the tee, getting up for a wedge. She hit the third up to 20 yards, placing a left-to-right switch to join Lorena Ochoa, Mirim Lee, Minea Blomqvist, Kim and Lydia Ko with the all-time record record for par (10 sub). Lee6 drew confidence to close out the 60-year-old at Sevitoren Se Ri Pak 2017 at KLPGA, the lowest round in tournament history.

After the shot fell, Lee6 punched with her right hand and hugged Buhai as the achievement sank.

“What an honor,” Lee6 said. “That’s wonderful.”

Scores the second 10-point score in a major LPGA in 2021, with Ko causing a 62 bubble in ANA Inspiration.

Lee6’s historic round does not come without the effort she has made sparingly to resolve issues that have been loved late at her own pace. This year, Lee6 had two finishes in the top 10, a pair of finishes in seventh place at the Hugel AIR-PREMIA LA Open in April and the American Volunteers Classic less than a month ago. It’s a drop from her impressive 2019 season, in which she won the Open Women, had 10 top-10 finishes and was the LPGA Rookie of the Year.

Buhai, who started caddieing for Lee6 this year, took a moment in his post-round interview to acknowledge her wish.

“She just every week made a baby step in the right direction. It’s just with all her tireless work and dedication. It really costs her a few hours. Her coach being in Korea has had a very challenging time for her personally.Her persistence is incredible.Just just never gives up the fight.We have had rounds where we really were not on the planet and she manages to shoot the same level and it is an incredible achievement.

“For a round like this today is just the icing on the cake so far because all that hard work is finally paying for it.”

