



A team of robotics involving students from the Poway Unified School District recently received the Innovation Impact Award at the FIRST Global Innovation Awards. Mechanical Advantage, which consists of students from PUSD and Scripps Ranch, competed in the world championship from June 25 to 30. The team qualified after winning first place in robot performance at the FIRST Regional Tech Challenge San Diego in April. FIRST, or For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a set of comprehensive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4 to 18 in school or structured programs. after school, according to her website The team is Poway High School captain, young Rohan Bosworth. Other members include Manbijuri Gobiral, Kaila Rising and Christina Schierbeck, young people coming to Scripps Ranch High School; Reily Hopkins, old at Westview High School; and Arya Bosworth, an eighth-grader at Black Mountain High School Academy. Global Innovation Awards challenge teams to develop an innovative product that addresses a real-world concern, said Abha Bosworth, assistant mechanical assistant coach. The team developed a mobile app that encourages coaching for children with autism spectrum disorders by rewarding steps taken as measured by a mobile device with time to play a personalized game. The Innovation Impact Award is presented to the team that excelled in demonstrating the compelling impact their innovation would have by making life better for the user, Bosworth said. During the World Cup, the team had the opportunity to work with Imagineers from Disney and innovators from companies like Qualcomm, John Deere and Lucasfilm, Bosworth said. While receiving tips on how to develop and market products from industry experts, the team took a secret look at creating the Rise of the Resistance trip on the Disneylands Star Wars-based Galaxys Edge. They also learned about the work that went into developing TV shows like The Mandalorian, as well as advice from car learning, marketing and business development experts on how to bring their innovation to market. Mechanical Advantage also took second place to the Inspire Award at the San Diego Regional Championships, which is an overall prize for all judged categories. Five additional prizes were won in the regional championship, for advanced programming, exemplary community service and other activities related to design and competition in the robotics program. Bosworth said the team is committed to serving the community. When the pandemic led to closed schools and canceled personal competitions, Mechanical Advantage used its robotic equipment to address the pandemic needs by producing over 10,000 face shields in partnership with the Scripps Ranch Civic Association. The team also developed the first Junior Ranger Program for the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department. Members also work to bring FIRST-based robotics to school children across San Diego County. They have taught the computer-aided model to nearly 500 elementary school students in schools across the country, Bosworth added.

