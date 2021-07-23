Top 10 world news: China accuses US of slandering its efforts to pursue suspects abroad and more, News World





like The Taliban makes big profits on Afghanistan, following Taliban claims, the Ministry of Defense says the Taliban’s claims controlling 90 percent of its limits is a complete lie. Calling it a “baseless propaganda” Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman said the country’s borders were under government control. In other news, encouraging United States to cooperate with Chinese efforts and not become a “paradise for criminals” China said the U.S. was slandering the country’s foreign efforts to prosecute criminal suspects overseas. Click on titles to read more Afghanistan says Taliban claim to control 90% of border is ‘absolute lie’ According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the Taliban claim that they control 90 percent of the country’s borders is an absolute lie. China accuses US of slandering its efforts to prosecute suspects overseas China has accused the United States of slandering its efforts to prosecute overseas crime suspects after a Chinese prosecutor was accused of plotting to intimidate Chinese citizens living in the US to return home. and face criminal charges. About 100 CIA officers, relatives sick with ‘Havana Syndrome’ CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday about 200 U.S. officials had contracted “Havana syndrome,” including about 100 CIA officers and family members. Live updates of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 1 Click for live updates of the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Iran: Supreme Leader Khamenei Says Water Crisis Protesters Cannot Be Blame Following the Iranian protests over the lack of water, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that people can not be blamed for expressing their dissatisfaction. Philippines becomes first country to adopt genetically modified ‘golden rice’ for commercial production The Philippine government approves the production of genetically modified “golden rice” for commercial purposes, becoming the first government in the world to do so. The Great Barrier Reef will not be listed as an endangered heritage site at this time The Great Barrier Reef has escaped being listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, concerns remain about ecosystem coral damage due to climate change and other factors. China trying to show everything is good in Tibet, says the government in exile Xi Jinping needs to understand the aspirations of the Tibetan people and “resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict,” according to Tenzin Lekshay, spokesman for the Tibetan government in exile (Tibetan Central Administration). France concerned by Hungary’s LGBTQ law referendum Clement Beaune, France’s European Minister, criticized a planned referendum by Hungary on a controversial law clashed by Brussels as an attack on LGBTQ rights. China floods: Mother dies rescuing baby from landslide in Henan In China, a woman is said to have saved her child by throwing him during landslides, losing her life as a result.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-china-accuses-us-of-slandering-its-efforts-to-pursue-suspects-overseas-and-more-400165 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos