Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Friday

The last:

The British government has tried to ease food supply pressures in England by excluding some workers from quarantine rules.

In an announcement late Thursday following growing pressure from retailers facing staff shortages and empty shelves, she outlined plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers that would effectively allow those testing negatives continue to work even if they are notified of self-isolated phones due to contact with someone with the virus.

The move, along with a limited relaxation of self-isolation rules in other key sectors and vital public services, including essential transport, emergency services and the energy industry, came amid growing government concerns about the impact of the so-called “pingdemic” in many key sectors of the British economy.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have to be isolated for 10 days after being informed by the National Health Service from the test and tracking application that they have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Extending testing

It was mainly food supply concerns that led to a change in government approach as more and more workers, including top shipping executives, had to isolate themselves, leading to scenes of empty supermarket shelves and fears of panic buying from concerned customers.

The government said it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centers, where testing will begin this week. The program will expand to more than 500 sites next week.

“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break the transmission chains, daily testing of worker contact in this vital sector will help minimize disruption caused by growing cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring that workers not to be put at risk, “said Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is also self-isolating after testing positive for the virus last weekend.

The new government policy was welcomed by retailers, but many said the government should be prepared to take further action if necessary, potentially bringing its previously announced plan to change the rules of self-isolation. on 16 August.

On that date, the government said it would exclude fully vaccinated individuals from the self-isolation rules. This change comes almost a month after most of the coronavirus legal rules in England were removed. Other UK nations Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are being more cautious in lifting restrictions.

In addition to measures to protect food supplies, the government issued instructions Thursday night setting limited exemptions for 16 other critical workers if their inability to work would have a “major detrimental impact” or endanger national security. However, the guidance has already been shown to be difficult to understand.

Under the new guideline, fully vaccinated employees who provide what are rated as critical services would be able to continue working and avoid self-isolation if they are appointed to an updated list by officials.

-From the Associated Press, last updated at 7am. at

What is happening in Tokyo

Will the empty stand affect Olympic performance? Ian Hanomansing talks with former Olympians Patrick Chan and Waneek Horn-Miller and journalist Vicki Hall about how competing without a crowd and worrying about COVID-19 can affect athletes’ performance. 6:24

Tokyo reported 1,359 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, part of a wave of infection in the capital as the Olympics began. Tokyo reported 1,979 cases on Thursday, the highest level since January.

The update came ahead of the Games opening ceremony. The ceremony was held largely without spectators to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and the media were mistreating.

The games, delayed for a year by the pandemic, had competition since the beginning of the week, but were not officially considered to have started until the opening ceremony.

-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 10:45 a.m. at

What is happening around the world

People sit in the Red Steps of Times Square on Thursday. New York City will require public hospital staff to be vaccinated or have a weekly coronavirus test, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week as the metropolis faces a rise in cases triggered by the delta variant. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images)

As of Friday morning, more than 192.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s case tracking tool. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.

INEurope, The European Medicines Agency has recommended the adoption of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years.

In a decision on Friday, the EU regulator for medicines said research on more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine already given properly to adults across Europe produced a comparable response to antibodies. So far, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe.

INAmericas, Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech said Friday that the U.S. government had purchased an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and had the option to purchase an updated version of the vaccine targeting new variants of the virus. The announcement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to US $ 500 million. Of those, approximately 208 million doses have already been delivered, according to data released by the government on Thursday.

Pfizer last year signed a deal with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of the vaccine for nearly $ 2 billion, with an option to buy another 500 million doses. A majority of the new doses will be supplied by the end of the year and the remaining 90 million will be delivered by April 30 next year, the companies said.

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the seven-day average of new cases in the United States has risen 53 percent from last week. The delta variant, which was first found in India, accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases nationwide.

Pfizer said earlier this month that companies plan to seek authorization from US and European regulators for an overdose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that new COVID-19 cases have slowedAfrica, “driven by a sharp decline in South Africa, which accounts for most of the continent ‘s reported cases.”

However, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, warned that more needs to be done.

“Do not have any illusions, the third wave of Africa is absolutely not over,” Moeti said in a statement. “Many countries are still at high risk and Africa’s third wave grew faster and higher than ever before.”

IN Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has gone through the bleak moment of COVID-19 onemillion cases since the pandemic started last year. Pakistan reported 11 more deaths on Friday and 1,425 new cases of infection, bringing the country’s number to 1,000,034 infected people. The nation has confirmed 22,939 deaths.

The Philippines will suspend travel from Malaysia and Thailand, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus delta contagious variant, the presidential spokesman said Friday. The travel restriction will take effect from Sunday and will last until the end of July.

Meanwhile, Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions next week, the government said on Friday, as the rapidly declining number of cases gives authorities confidence to further lower the coronavirus alert level.

INMiddle East, Israel announced plans this week to allow only people who are rated immunized against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to enter certain public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues.

-From the Associated Press, CBC News and Reuters, last updated at 9:35 AM ET

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.