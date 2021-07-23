International
Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Friday
The last:
The British government has tried to ease food supply pressures in England by excluding some workers from quarantine rules.
In an announcement late Thursday following growing pressure from retailers facing staff shortages and empty shelves, she outlined plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers that would effectively allow those testing negatives continue to work even if they are notified of self-isolated phones due to contact with someone with the virus.
The move, along with a limited relaxation of self-isolation rules in other key sectors and vital public services, including essential transport, emergency services and the energy industry, came amid growing government concerns about the impact of the so-called “pingdemic” in many key sectors of the British economy.
Hundreds of thousands of people, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have to be isolated for 10 days after being informed by the National Health Service from the test and tracking application that they have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Extending testing
It was mainly food supply concerns that led to a change in government approach as more and more workers, including top shipping executives, had to isolate themselves, leading to scenes of empty supermarket shelves and fears of panic buying from concerned customers.
The government said it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centers, where testing will begin this week. The program will expand to more than 500 sites next week.
“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break the transmission chains, daily testing of worker contact in this vital sector will help minimize disruption caused by growing cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring that workers not to be put at risk, “said Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is also self-isolating after testing positive for the virus last weekend.
The new government policy was welcomed by retailers, but many said the government should be prepared to take further action if necessary, potentially bringing its previously announced plan to change the rules of self-isolation. on 16 August.
On that date, the government said it would exclude fully vaccinated individuals from the self-isolation rules. This change comes almost a month after most of the coronavirus legal rules in England were removed. Other UK nations Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are being more cautious in lifting restrictions.
In addition to measures to protect food supplies, the government issued instructions Thursday night setting limited exemptions for 16 other critical workers if their inability to work would have a “major detrimental impact” or endanger national security. However, the guidance has already been shown to be difficult to understand.
Under the new guideline, fully vaccinated employees who provide what are rated as critical services would be able to continue working and avoid self-isolation if they are appointed to an updated list by officials.
-From the Associated Press, last updated at 7am. at
What is happening in Tokyo
Tokyo reported 1,359 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, part of a wave of infection in the capital as the Olympics began. Tokyo reported 1,979 cases on Thursday, the highest level since January.
The update came ahead of the Games opening ceremony. The ceremony was held largely without spectators to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and the media were mistreating.
The games, delayed for a year by the pandemic, had competition since the beginning of the week, but were not officially considered to have started until the opening ceremony.
-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 10:45 a.m. at
What is happening around the world
As of Friday morning, more than 192.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s case tracking tool. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.
INEurope, The European Medicines Agency has recommended the adoption of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years.
In a decision on Friday, the EU regulator for medicines said research on more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine already given properly to adults across Europe produced a comparable response to antibodies. So far, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe.
INAmericas, Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech said Friday that the U.S. government had purchased an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and had the option to purchase an updated version of the vaccine targeting new variants of the virus. The announcement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to US $ 500 million. Of those, approximately 208 million doses have already been delivered, according to data released by the government on Thursday.
Pfizer last year signed a deal with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of the vaccine for nearly $ 2 billion, with an option to buy another 500 million doses. A majority of the new doses will be supplied by the end of the year and the remaining 90 million will be delivered by April 30 next year, the companies said.
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the seven-day average of new cases in the United States has risen 53 percent from last week. The delta variant, which was first found in India, accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases nationwide.
Pfizer said earlier this month that companies plan to seek authorization from US and European regulators for an overdose of their COVID-19 vaccine.
The World Health Organization said Thursday that new COVID-19 cases have slowedAfrica, “driven by a sharp decline in South Africa, which accounts for most of the continent ‘s reported cases.”
However, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, warned that more needs to be done.
“Do not have any illusions, the third wave of Africa is absolutely not over,” Moeti said in a statement. “Many countries are still at high risk and Africa’s third wave grew faster and higher than ever before.”
IN Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has gone through the bleak moment of COVID-19 onemillion cases since the pandemic started last year. Pakistan reported 11 more deaths on Friday and 1,425 new cases of infection, bringing the country’s number to 1,000,034 infected people. The nation has confirmed 22,939 deaths.
The Philippines will suspend travel from Malaysia and Thailand, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus delta contagious variant, the presidential spokesman said Friday. The travel restriction will take effect from Sunday and will last until the end of July.
Meanwhile, Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions next week, the government said on Friday, as the rapidly declining number of cases gives authorities confidence to further lower the coronavirus alert level.
INMiddle East, Israel announced plans this week to allow only people who are rated immunized against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to enter certain public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and synagogues.
-From the Associated Press, CBC News and Reuters, last updated at 9:35 AM ET
Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-world-july23-2021-1.6114079
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]