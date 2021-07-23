International
Tokyo Olympics Open to the Sea of Empty Countries
TOKYO Athletes marched into the arena disguised and shaking excessively. Dancers in pastel costumes and hats applauded and waved their wings in the air to shake the excitement. But there were no fans and no cheerful audience just row by row with mostly empty seats stretching to the achievements of the vast Olympic Stadium in central Tokyo.
A year after it was originally planned, the opening ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympics unfolded amid a persistent pandemic, with limited participation of less than 1,000 celebrities and other guests invited to a stadium built to decide 68,000.
The Japanese public is tired of the pandemic and has widely opposed the Games. But the ceremony tried to project a world that moves on for more than a year battling the virus, like confetti pigeons fell from the sky and an interpretation of Imagine on Jumbotrons echoed through the grand stadium with performances by Anglique Kidjo, John Legend and Keith Urban.
Organizers sprinkled traditional Japanese culture through the festivities, staging what looked like a typical summer festival with lanterns and a taiko drum soundtrack, as well as an excerpt from a famous Kabuki show.
But in other ways they embraced a more modern perspective, choosing Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the most famous athlete, to light the Olympic cauldron, and Rui Hachimura, the basketball star who plays for the Washington Wizards, as one of the flag bearers for Japan . They are just two of several mixed race athletes representing a predominantly homogeneous Japan at the Olympics.
Although several races started earlier this week, Friday’s ceremony marked the official start of the Olympics, with more than 11,000 athletes from 205 countries are expected to participate in 33 sports over the next two weeks.
Almost all events, such as the opening ceremony, will be held without spectators and athletes will compete under strict protocols that restrict their movement.
It is usually the Olympians who face considerable disagreement, but this time it was also the organizers who waged an uphill battle to reach the moment. What was supposed to be a showcase of Japan’s brilliant efficiency, superior service culture and attraction as a tourist destination, has instead been flooded with fears of infection and host committee scandals.
The opening ceremony is often the chance for host countries to show themselves thinking of Beijing regimental drummers in 2008 or London dancing National Health Service nurses four years later. But Tokyo organizers made a simpler show.
In a moment of silence, a speaker asked those watching around the world to remember those lost by Covid-19 and athletes who had died in previous Olympic Games, including Israeli athletes killed during a terrorist attack at the Munich Games in 1972.
Although not explicitly mentioned as organizers delivered their speeches, the ceremony cited the original wording of the Tokyo Olympic bid as a symbol of the country recovering from the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster at Fukushima in 2011. A single figure dressed in white and with ghost makeup dancing on a platform in the middle of the field as light waves dug around the stadium.
And with drones burning over the stadium forming a giant rotating globe, the organizers were clearly trying to divert the Games message from pandemics and scandals and toward the more anodic themes of global peace and harmony.
But this message may resonate with the Japanese public, as coronavirus infections in Tokyo have risen to a six-month high and the spread of home-made vaccines has been slow.
In the quietest moments throughout the ceremony, protesters outside the stadium could be heard shouting Stop Olympics through bulls.
I really can not think of any meaning or significance why we are doing all this, said Kaori Hayashi, a professor of sociology and media studies at the University of Tokyo. We somehow started with Fukushima’s recovery, but that is completely forgotten. And now we want to show the world that we have overcome Covid-19, but we have not yet overcome it.
While the pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge to the Games organizers, it has been far from the only one.
Just a day before the opening festivities, the organizing committee fired the creative director of the ceremonies after it turned out he had made a joke with the Holocaust years ago during a TV comedy sketch.
His break came just days after a composer for the ceremony resigned and organizers withdrew a four-minute piece he had written in response to a vocal social media campaign criticizing him for severely harassing fellow schoolmates with disabilities. limited during the school years.
And these were just the latest scandals in a long line of obstacles.
Two years after winning the bid, the government abandoned a sleek model of the stadium by a famous architect, Zaha Hadid, because of the costs of taking off. Organizers had to remove their first logo following allegations of plagiarism. French prosecutors have indicted the president of the Japan Olympic Committee on corruption charges in connection with the bidding process. Fearing extreme heat in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee moved the marathon to Sapporo, on the northern island of Japan, 500 miles from the Olympic Stadium. And the president of the Tokyo organizing committee was forced to resign after making sexist comments.
While the decision to move forward with the Games amid a pandemic has focused attention on the billions of dollars in play for the International Olympic Committee, the international spotlight has also been harsh on Japan on several occasions.
The one-year delay at the Games has exposed social problems such as sexism in a country where almost all jobs are filled by older men, as well as the Conservative government’s resistance to gay and transgender rights.
Still, now that the Games have finally arrived, the sheer spectacle of the world’s biggest sporting events has begun to push those issues aside.
The night before the opening ceremony, Aya Kitamura, 37, a traditional Japanese musician, rode her bicycle to the Olympic Stadium to discover the best place to watch from abroad.
Essentials of the Summer Olympics
Of course, I understand that there are a lot of opinions about the Olympics, said Ms. Kitamura, who said her parents often told stories about watching the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. But as the Games approach, I think that everyone gets excited day by day.
The imminent lack of spectators disappointed some who said they did not understand why the Olympics were different from other recent sporting events attended by large crowds in Europe, where infection rates remain higher than in Japan.
It is unfair that only a limited number of people are watching the opening ceremony, said Hinako Tamai, 19, an Olympic volunteer who was helping to direct the media at the stadium on Friday night. But because of Covid, we can not do much.
Among the several hundred people who sat at the $ 1.4 billion Olympic Stadium for Friday’s opening ceremony were Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who officially opened the Games; the first American lady, Jill Biden; President Emmanuel Macron of France, whose capital, Paris, will host the next Summer Games, in 2024; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.
But some high-profile attendees said they would not be present, including Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s chief executive, a prominent Olympic Games sponsor who had decided against running the Olympic-themed TV commercial in Japan. . Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister who helped Tokyo secure the bid for the Games, also decided to stay away.
Several foreign personalities, including Princess Anne of England and United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, decided not to come, citing coronavirus restrictions. South Korean President Moon Jae-in canceled a planned visit after being insulted by a Japanese diplomat.
Even if the Olympics avoid becoming a dominant event, it will be difficult for him to escape the shadow of the pandemic as the Delta variant spreads and daily summary of new cases in the Olympic Village magnify anxiety.
I really feel like the pandemic, no matter what, leaves the impression of money’s priority over public health, said Jessamyn R. Abel, associate professor of Asian studies at Pennsylvania State University.
And the noise of the Games can go so far with a careful audience. Kentaro Tanaka, 28, a Tokyo consultant who was walking his dog near the Olympic Stadium the night before the opening, said he liked football and planned to watch the matches but questioned the authorities’ priorities.
Are there any other things the government needs to work on? Mr Tanaka said, before wondering aloud when he might finally be able to get a vaccination appointment.
Hikari Hida contributed to the report.
