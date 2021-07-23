Tokyo Olympics Open to the Sea of ​​Empty Countries

The opening ceremony is often the chance for host countries to show themselves thinking of Beijing regimental drummers in 2008 or London dancing National Health Service nurses four years later. But Tokyo organizers made a simpler show.

In a moment of silence, a speaker asked those watching around the world to remember those lost by Covid-19 and athletes who had died in previous Olympic Games, including Israeli athletes killed during a terrorist attack at the Munich Games in 1972.

Although not explicitly mentioned as organizers delivered their speeches, the ceremony cited the original wording of the Tokyo Olympic bid as a symbol of the country recovering from the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster at Fukushima in 2011. A single figure dressed in white and with ghost makeup dancing on a platform in the middle of the field as light waves dug around the stadium.

And with drones burning over the stadium forming a giant rotating globe, the organizers were clearly trying to divert the Games message from pandemics and scandals and toward the more anodic themes of global peace and harmony.

But this message may resonate with the Japanese public, as coronavirus infections in Tokyo have risen to a six-month high and the spread of home-made vaccines has been slow.

In the quietest moments throughout the ceremony, protesters outside the stadium could be heard shouting Stop Olympics through bulls.

I really can not think of any meaning or significance why we are doing all this, said Kaori Hayashi, a professor of sociology and media studies at the University of Tokyo. We somehow started with Fukushima’s recovery, but that is completely forgotten. And now we want to show the world that we have overcome Covid-19, but we have not yet overcome it.