Winnipeg receives nearly $ 213 million from federal, provincial governments for North End wastewater plant updates
A long-awaited funding announcement for the first phase of critical updates at Winnipeg’s North End Water Pollution Control Center finally came out on Fridaya’s total of $ 1.8 billion that the city estimates it needs to fully update the plant of wastewater treatment.
A combined $ 212.8 million has been allocated to the project by federal ($ 116.1 million) and provincial ($ 96.7 million) governments, officials announced Friday morning.
The city is spending more than $ 143 million in addition to that.
It will all go to the treatment plant headquarters at the factory on Main Street, opposite Kildonan Park. Headquarters are part of the treatment process that includes wastewater pumping, screening, screening and gravel removal.
The cost of upgrades to the plant headquarters was estimated in April at $ 473 million, up $ 65 million from a previous estimate.
And this is just Phase 1 of the widest series of updates needed to modernize the plant and expand the entire treatment system, which is expected to reach nearly $ 1.8 billion.
The city has been waiting for provincial and federal funding for factory improvements for years, something Dan Vandal, a Member of Parliament for St. Louis, said. Boniface-St. Vital, accepted.
“I’m very, very happy to be here as we finally, finally, finally make this announcement,” the former Winnipeg City councilor said during Friday morning’s announcement of the treatment plan. Vandalhad pushed for the project again when he was part of the municipal government.
“It has come a long way.”
Asked about the fact that he was left to pay most of the costs, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman shifted his focus to what has already been pledged.
“Today should not be underestimated. This is progress [but] we have more work to do, “he said.
Vandal was also asked about future funding for the plant and said he was ready to sit down with the city and province and look at support for the next two phases, calling Friday’s announcement “a very positive first step”.
The latest downturn, the city demanded that a $ 321 million transfer from the transit infrastructure stream of the Federal Investment Fund of Canada Fundbe Infrastructure used to work at the Water Pollution Control Center in Winnipeg actually shift it from an allocation assigned to transport on a green infrastructure project.
This request had to be approved and forwarded to Ottawaby by the provincial government.
Two months ago, the province told the city to consider the possibility of a public-private partnership to find funding, which the director of the city’s water and waste department said time would effectively privatize the treatment system.
The city has undertaken a massive update of its wastewater treatment system, to meet the requirements of its license under the provincial environmental law and to reduce the flow of nutrients into Lake Winnipeg.
In 2003, Winnipeg was commissioned by the provincial Clean Environment Commission to reduce the nutrient load it places on Lake Winnipeg.
The city spent $ 47 million to update the West End Water Pollution Control Center a decade ago, is spending $ 336 million on updates to the South End Water Pollution Control Center, and recently planned updates to the North End plant. , the largest and oldest of the three
Commissioned in 1937, the North End plant treats 70 percent of the city’s wastewater.
“It’s a critical piece of infrastructure [but] has been in desperate need of an update for many years. “Today ‘s historic announcement is a milestone in funding this modernization,” Bowman said Friday.
“After being blocked by numerous city councils for many years, we are now making great progress.”
On top of the updates at the North End plant, the city must also spend billions over the next few decades to replace the sewer system combined with special pipes dedicated to sewage and storms.
The province has the city’s goal by 2045 to capture 85 per cent of diluted wastewater discharged into the Winnipeg rivers over an average year due to the old combined system, which carries both rainwater and sewage streams. raw sewage and turns out to be shed an average of 22 times a year.
