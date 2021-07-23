The Justice Business says it is making progress in debt talks with an international banker

Bluestone Resources, the coal company owned by Governor Jim Justice and his family, is signaling progress in talks on nearly $ 700 million in debt with international finance company Credit Suisse.

A statement issued today by Bluestone referred to “several days of face-to-face meetings last week in West Virginia.”

The Justice Company says it has agreed on a framework with Credit Suisse to work on debt restructuring following the bankruptcy of Bluestone’s main lender, Greensill Capital.

Financial Times today quoted a source who described the “most constructive conversation” but that the announcement by Bluestone “was a bit premature” and no agreement was signed.

Credit Suisse declined to comment for MetroNews and other media.

The Wall Street Journal reported that strategies Debt compensation includes increasing coal mining operated by Bluestone, reviving the Court-owned Greenbrier Resort to seize the profit and make more profits from the Justice family’s properties. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that it has no plans to sell assets.

Justice companies took out hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Greensill Capital in 2018. Greensill packaged such loans and sold them to investment funds managed by Credit Suisse.

Greensill filed for bankruptcy this spring after Credit Suisse ngriu miliardain funds.

Credit Suisse is now pushing to recover lost investment and has appointed Justices Bluestone Resourcesas one of the top three borrowers from Greensill funds.

A statement from Bluestone referred to talks with Credit Suisse today “in order to resolve a significant part of the credit exposure”.

These constructive developments with CS will allow Bluestone to return to a state of normalcy so that we can continue to provide excellent quality coal and coke to our customers worldwide, ensuring a stable and safe for our valued employees and business, “said Jay Justice, the governor’s son who runs coal operations.

Loans to Bluestone Resources were unusual in that they were backed by potential receivables that were not yet in hand from a list of potential buyers a list that included both existing Bluestone customers and other entities that were not and could not never become Bluestone customers.

Justice companies have paditi Greensill accusing the company of persistent and profitable fraud. The lawsuit notes that the Governor of Justice has a 60 percent stake in Bluestone Resources. Cathy Justice also ranks as a plaintiff.

International financial history showed up at home this summer following the revelation that Governor Justice and his wife Cathy had signed personal guarantees and may have been looking for debt after Greensill’s fall. The Wall Street Journalfirst reportedThe personal responsibility of the judges in a story titled West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is personally liable for $ 700 million in Greensill loans.

During a conference earlier this week, the Governor of Justice alluding to likelihood of some future relief.

“I hope that tomorrow you will see a situation with the people of Credit Suisse and Greensill that that situation is moving in a positive direction,” Justice said on Tuesday.

It turns out that the deadline was interrupted for two days, but today’s statement seems to be what the governor described.

In early June, the Governor of Justice characterized Greensill as acting in bad faith and suggested that his companies were unaware of the details of the wider relationship with Credit Suisse.

If you knew all the details, you would know that obviously Greensill is a bad, bad actor. And almost in partnership with this you got the Credit Suisse people who were affiliated with Greensill about whom we knew nothing. From the standpoint of what Greensill has done, how in the world could we ever have known anything?