Stonehenge could be the next UK site to lose its world heritage status | Stonehenge

The UK is eroding its global reputation for preserving its unparalleled historic wealth, cultural bodies have warned, with Stonehenge expected to be next in line to lose its coveted World Heritage status after Liverpool.

The UN heritage body has told ministers that the Wiltshire stone circle will be placed on its risk list the forerunner of the abolition of world heritage status if a 1.7 billion road tunnel goes ahead as planned.

Heritage bodies said Friday that Unesco would put the UK’s spotlight on the other 31 listed sites, which include Westminster Palace and Kew Gardens, as Liverpool became only the third place in almost 50 years to be world heritage status is removed.

Other places expected to come under greater scrutiny by the UN agency include Stonehenge, Edinburgh new and old towns, the Tower of London and the historic Cornwalls mining area, all of which have raised concerns about controversial developments.

Chris Blandford, the UK’s World Heritage president, complained that he had a low level of government awareness of the importance of UNESCO sites, which are listed alongside international jewels such as the Taj Mahal and the Pyramids of Giza. He said many had been critically underfunded and that ministers had shown great reluctance to want to make the most of our World Heritage offer.

Tourists at the Tower of London
A tour group at the Tower of London this week. Photos: Matt Dunham / AP

He said: “These are countries of international importance. They are the best of our cultural heritage. At a time when they were out [of the European Union] and want to be taken seriously internationally, why not use these treasures of such importance to help us do it?

Unesco chiefs criticized the UK government for failing to meet its obligations to protect Liverpool’s Victorian coast and blamed years of development for an irreversible loss of its historic value.

The Unescos World Heritage Convention, to which the United Kingdom is a signatory, encourages governments to set up national foundations to secure fenced funds for their cultural assets, but the UK does not have such a body.

Instead, most world heritage sites are run by impoverished local authorities and have seen their funding cut since 2010 due to the removal of bodies such as regional development agencies. Given the financial tension, many councils are under increasing pressure to adopt controversial developments that negatively affect the historical value of their cultural assets.

A 2019 report from the UK World Heritage, which represents the 31 Unesco countries, said they received an average of just milion 5 million each from the central government between 2013 and 2018. The UK’s annual government spending’s 27 continental world heritage sites are 19 million, compared to 70 million in 15 national parks, the report found.

Stonehenge is expected to be stripped of its status if the two-mile tunnel is built on site as planned. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps gave the green light to the scheme in November, despite warnings from Unesco that it would have a negative impact on areas of historic value. The high court is expected to decide within weeks whether the project can continue after a judicial review by activists.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has told ministers that Stonehenge will be placed on its endangered World Heritage List as a precursor to the removal of its status if the tunnel continues.

Barry Joyce, a former vice-president of the International Council on Monuments and Sites in the UK, which advises the Unesco committee, said it was quite shocking that the Shapps had approved the Stonehenge tunnel despite serious concerns from planning inspectors.

He said: “it is possible that other countries will be included in the UNESCO register at risk, and if no steps are taken to mitigate or avoid the potential damage identified by Unesco, then it is quite possible that other countries removed from the world heritage list.

Such an action would make Britain the first country to have more than one historic country off the list, giving an embarrassing blow to its global cultural position.

Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britains Heritage, said Britain was now under international attention for its devolv and forgets access to its cultural gems. The world is watching how we manage our global heritage. Britain once had a reputation for extraordinary planning and conservation and the real concern is that they were going to sleep in a situation where they were losing it.

The abundance of UK historical monuments, which range from prehistoric sites such as Stonehenge to medieval castles and Roman forts, contribute billions of pounds to the economy each year and attract millions of visitors from all over the world.

Joe ODonnell, director of the Victorian Society, said he was concerned that the next government planning bill would weaken protections for heritage sites, leaving them more vulnerable to new developments. He added: “Unfortunately, given the belligerent and disregarding reactions to the UNESCO decision by politicians, defense improvements do not seem to be coming any time soon.

Not Stevens, the shadow culture secretary, said it was vital that we preserve and protect these sites which are not only important parts of our national identity, but also vital to tourism both domestically and locally. She added: “It is typical of this government to make thorny statements about our national culture while failing to lay the groundwork to protect it.”

A government spokesman said the UK was a world leader in protecting cultural heritage and that the government disagreed with Unesco’s decision about Liverpool. They said: Protecting the heritage and archeology of the Stonehenge site is a priority for the government and Highways England and we will continue to work closely with Unesco, Icomos [the International Council on Monuments and Sites] and heritage and the scientific community in the next steps.

