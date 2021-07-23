Stonehenge could be the next UK site to lose its world heritage status | Stonehenge

The UK is eroding its global reputation for preserving its unparalleled historic wealth, cultural bodies have warned, with Stonehenge expected to be next in line to lose its coveted World Heritage status after Liverpool.

The UN heritage body has told ministers that the Wiltshire stone circle will be placed on its risk list the forerunner of the abolition of world heritage status if a 1.7 billion road tunnel goes ahead as planned.

Heritage bodies said Friday that Unesco would put the UK’s spotlight on the other 31 listed sites, which include Westminster Palace and Kew Gardens, as Liverpool became only the third place in almost 50 years to be world heritage status is removed.

Other places expected to come under greater scrutiny by the UN agency include Stonehenge, Edinburgh new and old towns, the Tower of London and the historic Cornwalls mining area, all of which have raised concerns about controversial developments.

Chris Blandford, the UK’s World Heritage president, complained that he had a low level of government awareness of the importance of UNESCO sites, which are listed alongside international jewels such as the Taj Mahal and the Pyramids of Giza. He said many had been critically underfunded and that ministers had shown great reluctance to want to make the most of our World Heritage offer.

A tour group at the Tower of London this week. Photos: Matt Dunham / AP

He said: “These are countries of international importance. They are the best of our cultural heritage. At a time when they were out [of the European Union] and want to be taken seriously internationally, why not use these treasures of such importance to help us do it?

Unesco chiefs criticized the UK government for failing to meet its obligations to protect Liverpool’s Victorian coast and blamed years of development for an irreversible loss of its historic value.

The Unescos World Heritage Convention, to which the United Kingdom is a signatory, encourages governments to set up national foundations to secure fenced funds for their cultural assets, but the UK does not have such a body.

Instead, most world heritage sites are run by impoverished local authorities and have seen their funding cut since 2010 due to the removal of bodies such as regional development agencies. Given the financial tension, many councils are under increasing pressure to adopt controversial developments that negatively affect the historical value of their cultural assets.