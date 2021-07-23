Five boats head to international waters in flotillas to show support for the Cuban people





A small Cuban-American flotilla and their supporters took off from Miami on Friday in international waters. Five ships left the Bayside Marina with the intention of stopping at Key West, refueling and checking with the U.S. Coast Guard before sailing to Cuba. The group will stop just 15 nautical miles from Havana as they show their support for Cuban people. Captain Adam Chamie with the U.S. Coast Guard told Manuel Bojorquez of CBS News that the trip is legal, but crossing into Cuban waters is not, and could result in fines of up to $ 25,000 and up to five years in prison. There is also concern about the tropical and unpredictable weather of South Florida. “What may seem like safe waters just a few miles from shore when you are 50 miles off shore may look very different,” Chamie said. The group of boats were to leave on Monday, but the event was postponed until Friday. About a hundred boats were expected to show up at the event. The planned trip comes as Biden Administration announced new sanctions against Alvaro Lopez Miera, the Cuban Minister of Defense, and the Cuban Interior Ministry Special Brigade for suppressing pro-democracy peaceful protests in Cuba that began on 11 July. There are reports of about 500 people arrested since the protests. In a statement, President Biden said, “The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people.” Trend news Miami Mayor Francis Suarez argues that Cuba is not a priority of the Biden Administration. “The Cuban people are defending themselves with stones and sticks against weapons and sticks, so I have even called for things so dramatic as not to remove from the table the possibility of a level of military intervention,” Suarez said. Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute at the International University of Florida, told Bojorquez that the Biden administration is trying to find the middle ground between the Obama administration’s more open policies and the rapid change of former President Trump. “Much of the speculation about what to do next with Cuba has to do with next year’s midterm elections here in Florida. I’m sure this is part of the discussion within the White House,” Duany said. Duany also said the Biden administration’s stated intention to restore the Internet in Cuba, which was cut off by the communist government after the uprising, could help the protesters hold on for a while.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cuban-boat-flotilla/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos