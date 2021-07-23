Russia signs deal with Dubai logistics company to navigate Arctic fusion





ST PETERSBURG, Russia A Russian venture seeking to take advantage of climate change in the Far North gained major trade support Friday when DP World, the Dubai-based logistics and port giant, signed an agreement to help manage operations along sea lanes in the melting of the Arctic Ocean. While climate change has brought disaster to much of the world this summer flood, fires and heat waves, the Russian project envisions a silver lining, of sorts, on Arctic ice that melts into both profits and reduced additional emissions. as the road shortens the transport distance between Asia and Europe. Sea lanes, called the North Sea Route, are already in use. Russia began dumping water in the 1930s. But most goods move only between Russian ports, or in the case of oil and natural gas from Siberian fields, to export markets. What is new is an emphasis on road transport between Asia and Europe, the business DP World agreed on Friday to co-operate in development.

The deal, which the company’s executives theatrically signed on the deck of a ship traveling in the St. Petersburg canals, gives the Russian project a seal of commercial approval from one of the world’s largest logistics companies. Climate change is at the heart of business. What pushed us is that the ice has melted, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and chief executive of DP World, said of his decision to invest in the Russian sea route. Although the ice blocks the North Sea Route most of the year, it is now quite sporadic during the summer that so-called ice-class vessels, those with strengthened hulls that allow them to navigate through the sea ice, can sail on a great distance without icebreaker escort. Under the agreement, DP World and the Russian company that manages the North Sea Route, Rosatom, will design a fleet of ice-class container ships.

The companies will also study the development of Russian ports at both ends of the sea lane in Murmansk and Vladivostok to address the transfer of containers from ice-class ships to conventional ones. This is necessary in order for the most expensive ice-class ships to sail only to the Far North, not the entire distance to the destination of the containers.

As a company involved in logistics and port operations worldwide, this is a unique place where we can lend our expertise, said Mr. Sulayem. We are really committed to making it a success. DP World did not disclose how much it plans to invest. Extreme weather Updated 23 July 2021, 11:14 am ET Climate change is particularly pronounced in the polar regions of the world. Fires, for example, have erupted this summer in the tundra of Far North Russia. The warming has led to drastic reductions in sea ice. The merger is exposing Russia to new security threats along its northern border but also creating trade opportunities, most prominently opening new sea lanes. The minimum packet of summer ice in the ocean in recent years is about a third less than the average in the 1980s, when monitoring began, Colorado-based researchers National Snow and Ice Data Center said last year. The ocean has lost nearly a million square miles of ice and is expected to be largely ice-free in the summer, including at the North Pole, around the middle of the century. Executives from both companies stressed that the shortest route has the potential to reduce emissions from ships. Transportation time from Busan, South Korea, to Amsterdam, for example, is 13 days shorter on the North Sea Route compared to the Suez Canal. The expanding transport calendar, however, makes it easier to extract oil, natural gas and coal from all the fuels that cause heat in the Russian Arctic.

Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear company which is the legally designated infrastructure operator along the route, has invested in opening up the Arctic Ocean as an alternative to the Suez Canal. Prior to the signing, Rosatom hosted DP World executives, foreign ambassadors and reporters on a boat tour in St. Petersburg that crossed the Baltic Shipyard, where four new nuclear icebreakers are under construction. Each costs about $ 800 million, according to Rosatom. Far to the north, the company is also clearing ports on Russia’s northern coast to accommodate larger ships. It has positioned a floating nuclear power plant in a port, Pevek, to provide electricity to facilities on the coast.

And it is coordinating investments in navigation aids, search and rescue capabilities and better ice mapping, according to presentations by company executives and Russian government officials. Transportation in the Arctic Ocean is a new business on a global scale, said Alexei Likhachev, director of Rosatom.

In Russia we also suffer from climate change, fires where they have never happened before, tornadoes and rainfall where we never expected it, he said. But that does not mean the country should not use transportation routes that open longer during the year while ice pulls, he said. The purpose of transporting containers to the Arctic Ocean, he said, is to get into business as usual.

