Mississippi demands from the Supreme Court to overthrow Roe v. Wade – National & International News – FRI 23Jul2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overthrow Roe v. Wade

On Thursday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a statement in the U.S. Supreme Court, calling Roe v. Wade’s 1973 verdict “extremely wrong” and appealing to the nation’s highest court against them. knocked him down. In short Fitch is part of the state’s efforts to appeal a lower court ruling that struck the Mississippi Gestational Age Act (GAA), which would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

In short, the state argues that “the conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history or tradition.” Moreover, the statement said that by preventing states from imposing excessive burdens on the right to abortion, the Supreme Court placed itself “at the center of a controversy it can never resolve.”

Calling on the court to crack down on the universal right to abortion across the country, Mississippi AG has adopted a much more aggressive stance than was the case when the state first asked the court to hear the case a year ago. The change in strategy may indicate that the state feels emboldened by recent changes in the court, which now has a conservative 6-3 majority.

“Extreme and regressive strategies”

Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, is representing “The Pink House,” Mississippi the only remaining abortion clinic. Northup first presented the challenge to the GAA on behalf of the Pink House, which resulted in the law being overturned.

In response to AG Fitch summary, Northup stated that “Today’s cut reveals the extreme and regressive strategy, not only of this law, but of the avalanche of abortion bans and restrictions that are being passed across the country.” She continued, “Their goal is for the Supreme Court to deprive us of the right to control our troops and our future not just in Mississippi, but everywhere.”

The court agreed to hear the case in May and is likely to do so in November or December this year. A decision will follow in the first half of 2022.

Missouri court rules, state must expand Medicaid

The Missouri State Supreme Court has ruled that the state government should expand Medicaid coverage to an additional 275,000 low-income beneficiaries. The decision backed the will of state voters who backed an amendment to the state constitution on the ballot last August.

The Missouri-controlled legislature has so far refused to honor the outcome of this voting initiative by funding enlargement. Three newly qualified women then sued to force the state to fund the enlargement. A lower court ruled that the enlargement was unconstitutional because it would force the legislature to appropriate new funds, which would violate state law. Today’s decision by the state’s highest court overturns that decision.

Basically, the state has to move forward with new registrations, even without additional funding. New beneficiaries will be accepted into the existing beneficiary group. The decision leaves it to the General Assembly of the state to determine what to do when the current division ends.

One of the lawyers who represented the three female plaintiffs says the decision “sends an important message” that the state will eventually have to respect the will of the voters and fully fund the enlargement.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

EU countries impose restrictions on the unvaccinated

Many Europeans are still resisting vaccination, although cases of COVID from the Delta variant are on the rise. In an effort to raise vaccination levels, some EU countries are approving mandates for certain sectors of the workforce while imposing movement restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Greece recently passed a mandate requiring all public and private sector healthcare workers to take the hit by September. France is approving a “health certificate”, which citizens will need to enter certain countries and institutions.

Starting August 5, Italians will have to present a “green permit” to enter stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, exhibition centers, swimming pools and gyms. The green switch will be available to anyone who has done at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or has evidence of a negative test within the previous 48 hours.

Italy is also considering making a green permit mandatory for anyone traveling within the country by bus, train or plane in the near future.

