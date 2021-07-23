International
The G20 fails to agree on climate goals in the communiqué
NAPLES, July 23 (Reuters) – Energy and environment ministers from the Group of 20 rich nations have failed to agree on the wording of key climate change commitments in their final communiqué, Italy’s Minister of Ecological Transition said on Friday. Roberto Cingolani.
The G20 summit was seen as a crucial step ahead of the United Nations climate talks, known as COP 26, which take place over 100 days in Glasgow in November.
Failure to agree on a common language before this rally is likely to be seen as a barrier to hopes of securing a meaningful agreement in Scotland.
Cingolani told reporters that ministers could not agree on two contentious issues which will now have to be discussed at a G20 summit in Rome in October.
“The commitments made today have no content and no ambition. It is now up to the G20 heads of state and government to drop this document at the October summit of leaders,” the online activist network Avaaz said.
Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency and Cingolani, chairing the two-day meeting, said negotiations with China, Russia and India had proved very difficult.
Cingolani said that in the end China and India had refused to sign the two points discussed.
One of these was the removal of energy from coal, which most countries wanted to achieve by 2025, but some said it would be impossible for them.
The other had to do with the formulation surrounding a limit of 1.5-2 degrees Celsius on the global temperature rise that had been set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Average global temperatures have already risen by more than 1 degree compared to the pre-industrial baseline used by scientists and are on track to exceed the ceiling by 1.5-2 degrees.
“Some countries wanted to go faster than agreed in Paris and aim to catch temperatures at 1.5 degrees within a decade, but others, with more carbon-based economies, said let ‘s just stick to what agreed in Paris, “Cingolani said.
The final communiqué, which would be released on Friday, probably would not be released until Saturday, he added.
Ahead of COP 26, environmental activists had hoped that the G20 summit would lead to a strengthening of climate targets, new climate finance commitments and an increase in countries committing to zero emissions by 2050.
“The G20 is failing to deliver. Italy’s G20 label is ‘People, Plans, Prosperity,’ but today the G20 is delivering ‘Pollution, Poverty and Paralysis,'” Avaaz said.
Cingolani said the G20 had not made any new financial commitments, but added that Italy would increase its climate funding for underdeveloped countries.
The urgency of climate action has been brought about this month by deadly floods in Europe, wildfires in the United States and strong temperatures in Siberia, but countries remain at odds over how to pay for costly policies to reduce global warming.
Despite the two points of contention, Cingolani said the G20 had joined a 58-point communiqué and that all countries agreed that decarbonisation was a necessary goal.
“This is the first time the G20 has acknowledged that climate and energy policies are closely linked,” he said when asked which aspect of the package he was most satisfied with.
“What happened today would have been unthinkable four months ago,” he added.
Ahead of the full communiqué, the Italian presidency issued a summary of the agreement, under headings such as “fighting climate change”, “clean energy”, “climate financing”, “research and development” and “smart cities” “.
He was referring to a 2009 agreement that developed countries should contribute together $ 100 billion annually by 2020 to climate finance in impoverished countries, many of which are facing rising seas, storms and droughts. made worse by climate change. This objective has not yet been met.
However, the Italian presidency summary said the commitment “remains central” and had “a commitment to increase contributions every year until 2025”.
Editing by Barbara Lewis, Crispian Balmer and Giles Elgood
