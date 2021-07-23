G20 Environment Ministers commit to G20 action in Naples





Commitments to tackle climate change and stop biodiversity loss by 2030 were reaffirmed by the UK Government yesterday (Thursday 22 July) at the G20 Environment Minister held in Naples, Italy. Under the Italian Presidency, G20 members and invited countries met at a combined personal and virtual event and agreed to Communicate G20, committed to stepping up efforts to address the related challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. In this crucial year for global action on the environment and climate, the G20 reaffirmed their determination to step up efforts to end illegal threats to nature, including illegal wildlife trade and illegal logging. The group called for action on habitat loss, land degradation, marine plastic waste, sustainable water management and ocean health. As part of this, G20 members supporting 30×30 – ensuring that at least 30% of the earth and at least 30% of the global ocean are preserved or protected – and Nature Oath Leaders encouraged others to make similar ambitious commitments. Lord Goldsmith called on all countries to support efforts to enhance global protection of land and ocean and to agree on ambitious results at CBD COP15 on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, including 30×30 support. The Minister also stressed the importance of taking action to address the risks of zoonotic disease, especially in light of Covid-19 and in line with a One Health approach to emerging diseases, including biodiversity treatment and habitat loss. International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith said: We need to ensure that the decisions we make as we rebuild our post-pandemic economies are fully in line with our stated commitments to tackling climate change and reversing biodiversity loss. I am pleased that the G20 reached an agreement in Naples to take further action against some of the biggest environmental challenges, but that agreement should not be the limit of our ambition, but rather a step towards addressing these interrelated crises. I am proud of the leadership the UK is providing through our G7 and COP26 presidencies, in partnership with Italy and beyond. Ahead of COP26 and CBD COP15 we will continue to push countries to join us in stepping up efforts to protect and restore nature. Yesterday the Minister of Environment G20 came before the Minister of Energy and Climate that took place today, Friday 23 July.

