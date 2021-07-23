Lebanon’s water system on the verge of total collapse, says UN





More than 71% of the country’s population – over 4 million people, including 1 million refugees – are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water, UNICEF said on Friday.

Water pumping is expected to cease gradually across the country in the next four to six weeks, due to shortages in funding, fuel and other supplies such as chlorine and spare parts, according to the UN agency. Unbridled fuel shortages in recent weeks have seen large chunks of The Lebanese economy grind to a stop.

“A loss of access to public water supply could force families to make extremely difficult decisions about their basic water, sanitation and sanitation needs,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon.

Lebanon is mired in the financial and political crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the three worst economic catastrophes since the mid-19th century. Its per capita GDP has shrunk by about 40%, and more than 50% of the population has fallen below the poverty line.

“Such a brutal and rapid contraction is usually accompanied by conflicts or wars,” the World Bank said in its June 2021 report. In the fall of 2020, the World Bank called the Lebanon financial crisis an “intentional depression” – sometimes the first that the group ever used the term to describe a crisis and a blow to a ruling elite that has done little to curb the financial backlash. Lebanon has been without a government for almost a year. Last week, the former Prime Minister Saad Hariri rejected his offer to run a rescue administration, almost nine months after he was tasked with forming a new cabinet. The move pushed Lebanon into deeper uncertainty, causing its sinking currency to fall further into a rapid 24-hour decline. The European Union has threatened to impose sanctions on the country’s sectarian leadership for failing to break its political stalemate, which has put Harir and rival President Michel Aoun at odds. Earlier this month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters he plans to establish a legal framework for legal fines by the end of July. Lebanon’s health sector, shaking with the aftermath of a second deadly Covid wave, has also been given a blow by the rapid infrastructure collapse. Hospitals have repeatedly warned of immediate power outages as they address unbridled shortages of medicines, infant formula and staples in recent months. The country’s currency has been in free fall since a popular uprising against Lebanon’s ruling elite seized the country in October 2019 and has lost more than 95% of its value in less than two years. In less than two weeks, Lebanon will mark a year since a major explosion in the port of Beirut, largely blamed on government negligence, devastated the capital, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/23/middleeast/lebanon-water-collapse-intl/index.html

