5 Toronto councilors call for end to ‘violence and extreme show of force’ in camp clearings – Toronto





TORONTO – Five Toronto councilors urged the city mayor on Friday to end what they called an “extreme show of force” while clearing homeless neighborhoods. In a letter to John Tory, councilors said there was no need for batons, sprays or guns in operations, adding that the mayor’s approach to the camps did not address the challenges posed by them. “We call for an end to the violence and the extreme display of force,” said a letter signed by councilors Shelley Carroll, Mike Layton, Josh Matlow, Gordon Perks and Kristyn Wong-Tam. Read more: Toronto officials fire police over tactics used to clear homeless camps “You are just moving people who experience homelessness from parks to alleys, under bridges or to another park.” The letter came after violence erupted Wednesday when authorities moved to clear a homeless camp in a Toronto park. The story goes down the ad The operation at Lamport Stadium Park saw police pushing a crowd made up of camp residents and many supporters as they refused to leave the area. Another camp was cleared the day before at Alexandra Park in downtown Toronto.















Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless camp at Lamport Stadium





Tory said in a statement Friday that some councilors “continue to ignore” the work of city staff to reach out to people in the camps and encourage them to get safe home accommodation with proper support. Trends Ontario reports 192 cases of COVID-19, 1 death

2 shots of the 88% effective Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant: study “After thousands upon thousands of visits offering shelter before and after the notification of violations, there comes a time when a camp can no longer continue to occupy a public park, threatening the safety and health of people experiencing homelessness and affecting families. and the communities that rely on these parks, ”he said. The story goes down the ad “I support the right to protest, but I do not support protesters trying to stop city staff from providing safe accommodation for campers’ homes, forcing confrontations with police and city staff, and trying to stop City. from discussions with camp residents making sure our parks are safe and healthy places for everyone. “ Police have said they were at Lamport Stadium to support city staff in clean-up operations and carry out “enforcement” as a last resort, using “minimal force”. Read more: 26 arrested as Toronto City officials, police move to clear Lamport Stadium camp The advisers to Tory added that any obstruction of media access to the clearing operations was “undemocratic and unconstitutional”. A Canadian press photographer covering the cleaning of Alexandra Park was arrested Tuesday by Toronto City Corporate Security and fled the area. At the start of the pandemic, hundreds fled Toronto’s homeless shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19, setting up tents in parks across the city. Recent data obtained by the Canadian press also show a significant increase in violent incidents in the Toronto housing system over the past five years. The city maintains that the housing system is safe and the city council recently approved a motion to end the camps. © 2021 Canadian Press

