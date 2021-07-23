What is the reward for hosting the Olympics?

opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics Friday included kabuki, fireworks and an almost empty stadium.

It is not difficult to link the Tokyo Olympics to the pandemic; the lack of fans excludes grandeur and the usual circumstances, and the merchandise is still branded as Tokyo 2020, despite taking place in 2021.

Economists are skeptical that Japan may reimburse the cost of hosting the Olympic Games. Although estimates for the cost of the Games vary, some experts have put it at around $ 35 billion.

For many cities and many countries, it is an attempt at money bleeding and it looks like Tokyo could be the same, said Lake Forest colleges Robert Baade, who studies professional sports economics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also thrown a potentially catastrophic key in the hope of any gain from the Games. Parts of the country have already declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic, the spread of vaccines has been slow in the country and dozens of COVID-19 cases are already connected at the Tokyo Games. A Japanese survey found that 83% of survey respondents were against the Olympics expected there this summer.

The risk-reward profile for hosting the Olympics is significantly eroded and eroded [for Tokyo], Tha Baade. The economic implications of the Olympics becoming a kind of super spread event are significant. Actually, studies done by some economists would indicate that, if this were to be a widespread event, the economic cost to Japan would eclipse what it cost them up to this point to host these Games.

The International Olympic Committee often commends the benefits experienced by host countries, such as increases in tourism or an athletic heritage, according to Baade.

Often, he said, the costs far outweigh the gains: There are significant environmental costs and valuable real estate near the heart of downtown is consumed. People near sports venues sometimes relocate and often experience an increased cost of goods and services associated with reduced services, such as public transit. And sometimes that burden is placed on the taxpayer.

There are some promising examples of what success looks like at the Olympics, Baade said. This includes Barcelona, ​​which increased the global profile of cities as a sports destination, and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, which produced a net profit thanks to existing infrastructure.

But the real net cost of hosting the Olympics has more dire consequences for most cities.

some have connected Athens hosting the 2004 Olympic Games with the debt crisis of Greece. When Montreal hosted the Olympics, the city was left with more than $ 1 billion in debt that took decades to pay off. Rio 2016 Olympic Games ended up costing more than $ 13 billion, with at least some debt in the tens of millions.

And although some places are built to be temporary in Tokyo, that includes 10 out of 42 Olympic countries those who are not, including some in Athens and Rio, may be left to decay.

The Olympic Softball Stadium at the Helliniko Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2014 appears ten years after the city’s Olympic Games.

A view from the Olympic Water Stadium mostly abandoned in the Olympic Park on May 20, 2017, nine months after the Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Those countries have to deal with the social and political ramifications of the Olympics after all the teams have left.

When people are asked to pay through their tax dollars, or through reduced public utilities to accommodate games, and when economic expectations are not met, those people will get angry, Baade said. So the riots in Brazilian cities, when citizens began to realize what were the implications of holding events that were so expensive, rather than uniting a country together politically, I think the Olympics have the potential to really break a nation socially and politically.

Why would a city want to host the Olympics at all, given all its costs?

For some countries, this is a source of national pride, said Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College and author of several books on the economics of the Olympics.

Tokyo last hosted the 1964 Olympics and was a kind of party in the world, Zimbalist said. They were now positioned as a mature member of the international capitalist community as opposed to a member of the Axis powers in World War II.

Zimbalist said he saw Tokyo competing for the 2020 Olympics as a chance to show the world that Japan recovered from the 2011 Fukushima disaster, though the nation is still recovering a decade later.

More and more, major cities are deciding not to make offers for the chance to host the Olympics. Just not worth the cost, said Zimbalist.

Given the cost, it makes sense that countries in the global north have historically been more likely to host the Olympics. Despite being international, Olympics often take place in those affluent countries that either have some existing infrastructure to accommodate events or are willing to give money to build some.

The US, for example, has hosted the Winter Olympics and the Summer Olympics a total of eight times, with one in nine scheduled for 2028. The first Olympics to ever take place in Africa, the Youth Summer Olympics, are scheduled for 2026 in Senegal.

Baade said he would not be surprised if emerging economies or the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) show increasing interest in hosting the Olympics.

Its politics, I think many of these emerging economies want a bigger voice in global politics and global affairs, in general. And so they would like to occupy that central stage for a while. And so they are willing to make that kind of investment, Baade said.

The last time the US hosted the Olympics was for the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. The general feeling of city dwellers before the games was excitement, said Stephen Goldsmith, who served as director of planning for the city at the time.

He said there was backlash from advocates of affordable housing, mobility and accessibility, but small businesses were excited about the prospects of an increase in tourist revenue. But these hopes were sometimes not realized.

There is a belief that citizens in the community will benefit immensely from the games, he said. And I witnessed small businesses go out of their way to welcome global citizens in Salt Lake City and surrounding countries, only to find that they were not receiving benefits.

Goldsmith said businesses boosted their food and beverage stocks, but tourists simply remained on the borders of the Olympic Village.

I think so stupid gold, Said Goldsmith, because when I witnessed the kind of suffering so many people who were hopeful [the games] would benefit themselves, their employees, their lost businesses in this, and they lost a lot of money, something for which I have never seen a final calculation.

The Salt Lake City Olympics were not a complete bust, at least as far as it was debts and unused infrastructure were concerned about the Olympics prompted an expansion of the city light rail system, and the village of athletes was turn into dormitories for the University of Utah.

Still, Goldsmiths advice for cities or other places interested in the Olympics? No Not worth it.

As long as countries have an interest in establishing or restoring their importance on the global stage and are willing to spend the money, offers can continue, Baade said.

While the prospect of the Olympics just being held in a particular place does not seem to Zimbalist, he sees it as the most logical solution.

The Olympics were conceived in 1896 as a sporting event, and they have become a construction event. We have to bring them back and the way to do that is to find the permanent place that has the necessary sports infrastructure, transport, communication, hospitality infrastructure, said Zimbalist. Possibly possible; will save economically, save ecologically, save socially and restore positive images about the Olympics.

In a global digital age, Zimbalist said, having them in one place, we can still bring the Olympics to the rest of the world.