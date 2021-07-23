Government support for farmers struggling with some of the driest conditions seen in years will not go so far as to save some livestock producers from selling their herds, say a couple of farmers from Manitoba.

“I never thought it would get worse here, but it ‘s a terrible emergency here,” said Aaron Osioway. “Really really bad.”

At a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday, Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced a number of programs aimed at helping farmers, including tax delays for livestock producers forced to sell some or all of their herds due to lack of food.

Also, producers of insured animal feed may receive an additional $ 44 per tonne to offset the cost of substitute feed and transportation, through the benefit of the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation hay disaster.

April Osioway, Aaron’s wife, says the programs do not add any new support to farmers, but simply make changes to existing programs.

“It’s an old program and it’s a Help Band. It doesn’t help all the farmers to secure their produce because it costs too much and the payment is not enough. People don’t secure their grass land, usually, never,” she said.

The biggest challenge for livestock farmers will be the cost of transporting food from other provinces, Aaron says.

“Parts of Saskatchewan are already really affected by the drought as well, so I just don’t know how we’re going to get this hay into our province,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Ashern Auction Mart held an emergency livestock auction, an “unheard of” event earlier this year, according to Keystone Agricultural Producers president Bill Campbell.

“They had cattle passing by and there are boys who have tears in their eyes,” said April Osioway. “They are just, they are so broken. Everyone is so broken all over the province.”

‘Limited’ options

Options for farmers struggling to feed their herds are “limited,” Campbell says, adding the main benefit of Thursday’s visit to Bibeau is the chance for her to see with her own eyes what farmers face in Manitoba.

“I honestly believe that watching is believing,” Campbell said, “and walking through the fields and seeing the impact has had a significant impact on her assessment of the situation.”

Matthew Atkinson, a cattle farmer in Neepawa and a director with Manitoba Beef Producers, attended the minister’s announcement Thursday and says he greatly appreciated making the trip to the province.

However, he added, the problems faced by Manitoba farmers did not develop overnight.

For years, hay Atkinson has harvested his fields is shrinking. What is not hampered by drought is often swallowed by locusts.

“I would usually expect to get about 275 to 350 balls, in an average year,” he said. “The past two years, I’ve been working with about 140 averages. In a year like this, I’m 52.”

Those lesser ones come with an added cost in terms of time and expense to harvest, which forces him to raise prices to sell to other farmers in desperate need of food.

At this time in a normal year, the Osioway family would all be engaged in mowing, baling and destroying. Now, their days are filled drawing water for their cattle.

This is something they never had to do until this year, when the swamp in the middle of their land that once fed groundwater was told.

Campbell says there is only so much that government supporters can do, when the only thing that would really help is to do no rain of human control.