The CN Tower and other tourist sites are reopening throughout Ontario
Tourism destinations in Toronto and other southern Ontario cities have reopened this weekend in a sign of optimism about a return to something closer to the tonality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CN Tower reopens Friday morning along with Vaughan Legoland and the Ripley Aquarium is scheduled to open Saturday. In the Niagara Region, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara reopened on Friday.
Toronto will also soon see the return of another big draw: The Toronto Blue Jays will return to play at Rogers Centreon on July 30 after 22 months away.
“The return to Toronto of the Toronto Blue Jays and the opening of the CN Tower right in this area, in the heart of downtown, is extremely important as a symbol,” Mayor John Tory told a news conference Friday.
“But it is also extremely important in terms of revitalizing this part of the city and getting people back to the downtown bars, restaurants, hotels and businesses, because this is probably one of the biggest economic challenges we face ahead of no. “
Ontario reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, most in more than two weeks, and the number of active infections in the province increased for the second day in a row. The jump was relatively small and the number of issues has dropped since they reached a peak in mid-April.
Nearly 65 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have now received two doses of the vaccine.
Peter George, chief operating officer at CN Tower, said staff at the tower would not ask visitors if they had received two doses of the vaccine.
“We are pleased that our security procedures are solid,” he said, adding that all visitors and staff will be required to wear masks except when having dinner.
“I think we are very confident and I am happy with the scenarios we have today.”
George said they plan tosella maximum 2,500 tickets per day. Tickets for timely observation deck visits are now available and the 360 restaurant inside the CN Tower reopens for dinner on July 29th.
In the Niagara Region, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara opened Friday morning with on-site health measures, including capacity limits, required face cover, physical distance between cars and a contact tracking card system.
The tourism industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. An analysis by the Destination Toronto industry association in Mars found that Torontolost developed more than $ 8 billion in economic activity through one visitor spending a number that went up to more than $ 14 billion when the group looked at the Greater Toronto Area.
