Preparing global health leaders

The first ASU students graduate from the unique international public health degree program

For Lisa Jantzie, it was the way the classes helped her understand everything she saw about different health systems while traveling and living all over the world.

For Lauren Manchego, she was immersing herself in two universities and interacting with professors and students from different countries.

But both Jantzie and Manchego, the first Arizona State University students to graduate from an international first-class health program of their kind, no doubt agree on one thing: It was an unforgettable and very rewarding experience.

Making a new health degree

In 2016, ASU merged with Kings College London and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, to formAlliance PLuS. One of the goals was to create joint online degree programs that would better prepare students from all three universities to find solutions to the global challenges of societies in a way that could not happen if each university separately offered these degrees to students only. of them.

Manchego and Jantzie are the first graduates of a fully online bachelor’s degree program that fulfills the aspirations of this partnership – Bachelor of Science in International Public Health. Offered through ASU College of Health Solutions, the international origin of the scale is evident from the outset. Students in the program come from the US, Australia and several other countries and enroll at ASU or UNSW but take classes at both universities. The faculty teaches asynchronousStudents have access to classroom materials through an online course management system – ASU uses Canvas; UNSW uses Moodle – and assigns tasks and tests at their own pace according to the deadlines set by the instructor. classes, but students meet regularly in real-time online to collaborate with classmates from around the world on most of their assignments.



Learning in a global classroom

Lisa Jantzie

Projects, as well as international case studies, form the core of direct discussion and learning.

Most classes include regular webinars to meet and interact directly with other students and the professor, said Jantzie, who graduated last December. Since many classes focus on studying examples from a variety of countries and regions, having classes with students living in different parts of the world is a smart decision. I grew up in Canada, but I lived and worked in several countries, so I was also able to share my unique perspective with other students.

That real-time international interaction was a big part of the learning experience, Manchego acknowledged.

It was always interesting to start projects in groups with students in all different time zones. Many of us were 17 or more hours behind UNSW. It was also interesting to get the curriculum from my UNSW professors because they were so long on average 25 pages and were so detailed. I never had any questions about what was expected in the classroom, said Manchego, who graduated in May.

Ensuring that everyone at ASU and UNSW understands exactly what is expected of all classes is a big part ofLauren Savagliorole She is a senior lecturer in the College of Health Solutions and a Bachelor of Science in the International Director of Public Health Degree, working with her counterparts at UNSW to ensure that the degree has identical goals and outcomes at both universities so that students get the same experience and are measured using the same criteria. This is a challenge because the program is a three-year degree at UNSW while ASU students take four years to complete it.

The challenge is worth it, says Savaglio. It teaches most ASU classes, including “Environmental Health and Work” and “Introduction to Population Health”, and students receive specialized topics from UNSW designed to broaden their worldview, such as “Indigenous International Health”. and “Global Prevention of Global Chronic Diseases.” Savaglio likes how her students find common ground with these courses.

Students have found many similarities, even when populations and public health issues are in the middle of the world, such as concerns about indigenous populations and our Native American populations, Savaglio said. It is interesting and energetic to see the form of collaborations between our students.

The connection between cultures and a pandemic

ASU and UNSW structured the degree program to foster cooperation as much as possible. Students are part of a community rather than divided into separate groups, and ASU students are mentored by UNSW faculty. The classroom connections that students make are also an important part of the learning process.

With each class, I was able to learn something from other students who lived in cities different from mine, had different work and educational backgrounds, and had different goals and interests inside and outside public health, Jantzie said.

Learning flows in both directions.

“Students from other countries are often surprised by the different systems within the largest health care system in the US with our mix of private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, special care for veterans and other smaller systems,” Savaglio said. . ” Healthcare in other countries is often more effective at lower out-of-pocket costs. “This opens up discussions about what is most beneficial to certain populations, why, who pays for what, who should pay for those who talk a lot about ethics and different political approaches.”

Lauren Manchego

Then, in the midst of work to complete their degree, the pandemic hit COVID-19 and the world changed. Suddenly the course content was even more important, and the students were even more united, all living in the same global health emergency. Manchego was just finishing her senior year.

Although the program is online and we lived in different places, the pandemic had a way of making us feel closer than ever, she said.

The pandemic also changed classroom conversations.

One of my students from New Zealand shared their experience of being completely closed during the pandemic, which contrasted with Arizona’s approach to limited measures and social distance rules and less closure, Savaglio said. There was also a contrast in the culture-based reactions of the countries where the students were from. Many American students were shocked that governments would shut down a population without the population fighting it. They also talked about the negative reactions that many of them encountered in the US with name-calling and street harassment when wearing masks, or all the questions they got about why they wore masks in social situations because it was not so accepted cultural to make those preventive measures here. He opened many discussions on blockchain ethics and mask requirements.

The pandemic also changed how students completed the required cornerstone projects at the end of their program. Manchego worked with a food pantry in her hometown, San Diego, where she researched food security among young caregivers. When it came to implementing her research-based changes, it was a challenge to connect personally with grocery stores and donors, so she relied on her personal connections with family and friends for donations to optimize pantry offerings.

Jantzie also had to change gears with her cornerstone project. She created an educational resource for fourth graders around COVID-19 for a school district in rural Alberta, Canada, but when it came to learning the material, she had to introduce it through Zoom and was unable to interact. personally with students and teachers.

However, classroom presentation coincided with an increase in cases in the region, which made it timely and important, she said.

Preparing future health leaders

Jantzie and Manchego are the first in what is hoped to be a growing ASUBachelor of Science group in international public health graduates prepared to tackle public health challenges on a global scale. Currently, 70 students are enrolled in the program.

If last year taught us anything, it has revealed how essential a strong public health system is and a coordinated international response to save lives during a worldwide health crisis, she said.Deborah Helitzer, Dean of the College of Health Solutions. These health professionals view the health of the population as an interconnected international system. They will work to improve a global public health infrastructure that protects and improves health for all nations, during times of crisis, as well as during normal times.

ASUs Bachelor of Science in International Public Health degrees are working on the next steps in their career journey. Manchego is applying for nursing programs. Jantzie, a professional dancer who lives in New York, is studying physician support programs and plans to start applying next year. As they look back on their time as BIPH students, they notice challenges as well as rewards.

I was asked to push myself academically and professionally, but cooperation between schools gave me the opportunity to learn at a higher level, Manchego said.

Jantzie said the program helped her find her way.

When I first enrolled at ASU, I was not sure what I would study or what profession I wanted to do, but I am happy that I chose this program. It has exposed me to the depth of opportunities and areas of further study within the field of health.