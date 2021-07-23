My Practice in UPS Public Affairs Working on International Politics | FIU News

Name: Emelie jimenez

birth place or birth city: Miami-Dade

Who is your major? Political Science. Global Medal of Learning student

Where are you interning? UPS Public Works

What is your title? International policy practitioner

How did you get your internship? Through my previous position as administrative and program / communications administrator at Hispanic Leadership Congress Institute, I was encouraged to apply for the Martha Flores Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Jose Acosta, the former president of the UPS Public Affairs Region of America, to honor his late mother Martha Flores, a former Cuban radio host known as ‘La Reina de la Noche’. After two rounds of interviews, I was evaluated with the first scholarship recipient and offered a summer internship with the UPS Office of Public Works in Washington, DC

What are you doing there? My current position consists in writing reports that follow the political and economic pull that occur in Latin America as well as analyzing small and medium business (SMB) growth. In addition, I have conducted a series of comparisons between SMBs in developing and developed countries to find out where improvements can be made in transportation and exports.

What projects have you worked on? In addition to working on a series of LATAM reports for the UPS International Public Affairs Team, I have also worked extensively on the UPS Women Exporters program. This program was created to provide women-owned SMBs with the opportunity to enter global markets and the tools used to improve consumer-business relationships, as well as export progress.

How does your internship relate to the course assignments? Throughout my academic career, I have developed a passion for policy-making and analytical research, a skill I have been able to focus on and improve throughout my time here. Moreover, my past knowledge of Latin American politics has allowed me to get directly involved in current projects because I was already familiar with the material.

What is the most interesting thing about your practice? The most exciting part of my practice was being able to work independently on certain projects for me. Being able to trust and rely on it to complete my projects made this experience even more fruitful because I actually felt that my work was meaningful and rewarding for my future career.

What did you like most about your experience? The friendships and connections I have made. Most practitioners share a home together, so we immediately established a close bond that allowed us to rely on each other for support.

What have you learned about yourself? This experience has made me realize my ability to work under pressure and multitask. In addition, all my time here I have noticed that I can easily adapt to new environments and pick up new skills depending on the situation.

What advice do you have for those starting the internship process? Be patient, resilient and set aside extra time for developing a comprehensive resume and cover letter, as well as researching a position you want. You can never be overly prepared.

How has the position increased your professional confidence? I now understand the importance of effective communication in the workplace. A lot of information is lost during translation, so tracking back and asking questions is the only way to ensure success.

How has the internship expanded your professional network? Throughout this experience, I have been associated with several other interns in both the private and public sectors. Connections will serve me well in both my social and professional careers, especially when I get advice on a certain topic I do not know and when I am looking for a job with which a friend may have a connection.