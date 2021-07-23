



Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As the world’s largest barbecue concept, Pit and Barbecue Dickeys is continuing to bring its slowly smoked meat and nice sides to more markets across the globe. Dickeys opened 63 locations in Q2 alone, three of which were overseas across Singapore, Japan and Yas Mall in the UAE, bringing the brand to a total of six international locations. In July, as part of Dickeys’s international expansion strategy, the Barbecue franchise promoted Jim Perkins to executive vice president of international sales and support to create the global identity, structure and culture of companies. The Texas-style barbecue brand expects to open three additional international seats in the third quarter. Along with making impressive international strides in Q2, Dickeys Restaurant Brands Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger increased the number of operated locations by 24%, and Wing Boss is set to make his independent brick-and-mortar debut in September. The average unit volume for both virtual brands continues to grow every month with sales growing 315% from March to June. Obviously there is a demand for Dickeys Legit. Texas Barbecue. across the sea, he said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickeys Barbecue Restaurant, Inc. Our outstanding Q2 performance proved it. And not just Dickeys seeing successful results our virtual brands are keeping up the same fast pace. Dickeys Restaurant brands have a lot to look forward to in the coming quarter and beyond. To learn more, follow the Dickeys Barbecue Pit at Facebook, Instagram AND Tweet. Download Dickeys Barbecue Pit app from Apple App Store or Google Play. About Dickeys Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurant, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, the Dickeys Barbecue Pit has served millions of Legit guests. Texas Barbecue. At Dickeys, all of our oven-baked gums are drunk on site in a wood-burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there is no shortcut to real barbecue and why they never say bbqThe family-run, Dallas-based Barbecue franchise offers some slowly smoked meats and healthy side with ‘No BS (Bad Stuff)’ included. The concept of fast case has been expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickeys Restaurant brands have over 550 seats nationwide. In 2016, Dickeys won first place in the Fast CasualsTop 100 Movers and Shakers list, was named Top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur 2018 and was named the Heroes of the Hospitality Technology Industry in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the 50 most influential women in the country in food services in 2020 by Nations Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders in fast case2020 Top 100 movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is also recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. Attachments Memorial Day Press Release Image for Families Packages 2021 Chrissy Bachman Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 972-248-9899 [email protected]

