



Follow our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics. A weightlifter who went missing in Japan this month while seeking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics has returned to Uganda and will be questioned by police, authorities said Friday a week after his disappearance sparked international headlines and withdrew. different reactions from country. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, arrived at Entebbe International Airport shortly after 8 a.m. local time Friday aboard a Qatar Airways flight. Photos and videos published by Ugandan media on social media showed him holding his documents at the arrivals terminal. After immigration clearance, Mr. Ssekitoleko stayed at the airport for more than two hours. He was then taken to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the capital Kampala, according to his mother, Juliet Nalwadda. Charles Twiine, a CID spokesman, later told The New York Times that Mr Ssekitoleko was resting in their offices, after which he would be questioned by detectives to determine if any crime had been committed.

Fred Enanga, spokesman for the Ugandan Police Force, said in a text message that authorities wanted to establish the circumstances under which he disappeared from the Olympic Village camp while representing the country, adding, “We will then decide how to deal with it.” better his case moving forward. Mr Ssekitoleko was first reported missing last Friday after he failed to show up for a coronavirus test while staying at a training camp in Izumisano, a town in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan. Mr Ssekitoleko, who did not qualify for the Games and was scheduled to fly to Uganda on Tuesday, left behind a note in which he said he did not want to return and hoped to find work in Japan. Five days later, police found him in Yokkaichi town in Mie prefecture. Mr. Ssekitoleko for years has been interested in rugby and weight lifting and had won many local races, Said Mrs. Nalwadda, his mother. In 2018, he represented Uganda at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia and finished 10th in the men’s 56kg weightlifting race. But his dedication to the sport did not increase revenue, she said. When he left for Japan, he hoped he would not only qualify but also win a medal and earn some money, she said. I think telling him he was not qualified and would go home without offering advice is what made him leave the camp, she said.

Desire Nampeewo, Mr Ssekitoleko’s wife, who is pregnant with their first child, said they were in poor condition and would sometimes not have enough to eat. After the news of his disappearance broke, she was evicted from the house they were renting because they had not paid four months’ rent amounting to about $ 170. Essentials of the Summer Olympics Mr Ssekitoleko hoped to become one of 25 athletes including runners, boxers and a swimmer who currently represent Uganda at the Tokyo Games. After arriving in Japan in June, a coach and an athlete with the team tested positive for the coronavirus. The weightlifter is not the first Ugandan or African athlete to lose while traveling for a sporting event. In 2018, six Ugandan athletes disappeared during the Commonwealth Games Gold Coast along with others from Rwanda and Kenya. Seven Olympic athletes from Cameroon disappeared during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Eritrean football players have constantly disappeared or refused to return at home while playing abroad. Mr Ssekitoleko’s disappearance drew outrage from some government officials who called him a traitor and his unacceptable behavior. Okello Oryem, a new minister in Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said authorities should investigate why the weightlifter did what he did. He is a young boy who could have been deceived by individuals, he said. Maurice Kirya, a Ugandan singer and actor, said Mr Ssekitoleko’s actions speak only to the despair faced by Ugandan athletes. We should not treat Julius Ssekitoleko as a criminal, he is not, Mr. Kirya cicerone. Musinguzi Blanshe reported from Kampala, Uganda and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya.

