COVID-19: Chief physician in NS begging people to go through second vaccination appointments – Halifax





Nova Scotia announced on Friday that nearly 56 percent of people in the province are now fully vaccinated. Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief health officer, told reporters Friday that if all those eligible for their second dose go ahead with their appointment, the province could reach its minimum target of 75 per cent of the population. who are fully vaccinated earlier, and move on to the next reopening phase by the end of August. Strang said there are about 69,000 people who had their first dose but did not increase appointments for second doses. “We need those people to be vaccinated as soon as they can,” Strang said in a virtual media availability on Friday. READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 death, no new COVID-19 cases As the number of people in need of vaccination declines, Strang said the province will begin to close community clinics. The story goes down the ad According to the province, the last day that Nova Scotians can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic is August 15th. Thereafter, COVID-19 vaccines will only be available in participating pharmacy and primary care clinics. Anyone currently having a second dose appointment scheduled at a community clinic after August 15 must reschedule their appointment or it will be canceled. Possible side effect of mRNA vaccine In a statement, the province said an “unusual post-immunization event with an RNA vaccine called myocarditis and pericardium” was reported in Canada, including Nova Scotia. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining around the heart. There have been 22 reported cases in Nova Scotia. “Although most cases required hospitalization, they were relatively mild and individuals tended to recover quickly with conservative treatment and rest,” the province said.















Nova Scotia to add beds and update long-term care homes after COVID-19 deaths





Strang said when it comes to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. Trends O’Toole awarded taxpayer-funded contracts to supporters and other insiders

2 shots of the 88% effective Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant: study The story goes down the ad These reactions are mainly experienced in people under 30 years of age within one week of receiving the vaccine. It also seems to be more common in men after the second dose. Anyone experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, or feelings of a rapid or abnormal heart rhythm after RNA vaccination is being asked to seek medical attention. Dr. Robert Strang is running a media release on Zoom for reporters right now. Nova Scotia senior doctor says he will no longer keep weekly COVID-19 inform updates unless there is something needed to update. – Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) July 23, 2021 Two new cases Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery on Friday. The cases are in the Central Area. One concerns a close contact of a previously reported case, which Strang said concerns a family group. The story goes down the ad The other is related to travel and is related to the Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Halifax frigate. “We are not seeing any community spread in the province during this time,” Strang said. To date, Nova Scotia has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations. There were 3,517 tests administered between July 16 and 22 at open rapid test sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbor, Bedford and Sydney.















Halifax has the first clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccines





Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 2,821 tests the day before. As of Thursday, 1,271,948 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of those, 541,389 Nova Scotians received their second dose. As of April 1, there have been 4,140 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. There are 4,101 resolved cases. The story goes down the ad The province also announced that it is renewing the state of emergency and will take effect at noon, Sunday, July 25, and will be extended until noon, Sunday, August 8, unless the government terminates or extends it. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

