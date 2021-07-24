Russia Adds Domestic Media, Five Journalists to ‘Foreign Agents’ List

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has added Latvia-based independent media The Insider on its list of “foreign agents”, along with five individual journalists, including an independent contributor to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

the ministry listed the new entries in an update to its register on 23 July, bringing the total number of subjects and individuals with the controversial designation to 34.

The insider worked with the investigative organization Bellingcat on several projects, including the December 2020 publication of a report implicating the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny a year ago.

The five individuals added to the list are Mikhail Rubin, Sofya Groisman, Ilya Rozhdestvensky, from the Russian investigative news media The Project, Yulia Apukhtina from the open media Media in Russia, and Alexei Posternak, a contributor to Siberia. Realities, one of the RFE / RL services in Russian.

Regarding the inclusion of the Insider in the list of the Ministry of Justice, we inform you that the editorial office continues to work in the same composition and will maintain the editorial policy, said the Insider in a statement on its website.

We will continue to acquaint our readers with important social information completely and without censorship. In accordance with Latvian law and common sense, he added.

RFE / RL President Jamie Fly rebuked the move by the Justice Ministry, saying Posternak was a Russian citizen “committed to providing objective news and information to his fellow citizens”.

“These attempts by the Kremlin to embarrass Posternak and many other journalists like him are shameful and ultimately undermine the ability of the Russian people to obtain independent news and information,” Fly said in a statement.

The controversial legislation of Russian foreign agents was adopted in 2012 and has been repeatedly modified. It requires non-governmental organizations receiving foreign aid and that the government considers itself engaged in political activity to register, identify themselves as foreign agents, and be audited.

In 2017, the Russian government placed the Russian service of Radio Free Europe on the list of “foreign agents”, along with six other news services in Russia and the current RFE / RL Time. The Russian service of VOA was also added to the list.

In late 2020, the legislation was amended again to allow the Russian government to include individuals, including foreign journalists, in the list of “foreign agents” and to impose restrictions on them.

Earlier this year, Russian courts began imposing heavy fines against the RFE / RL for failing to mark its articles with a government-designated label as required by rules adopted in October 2020. The RFE / RL is appealing the fines.

RFE / RL has called the fines a state-sponsored campaign of coercion and intimidation, and the US State Department has described them as intolerable.

Human Rights Watch has described the “foreign agents” legislation as restrictive and aims to demonize independent groups.

Last week The project was placed on the list of “undesirable” organizations of Russia – another blow to Russian campaign to stifle opposition voices – prompting investigative news media to announce “liquidation” of US-registered company

The “undesirable” organization law, passed in May 2015 and since the update, was part of a series of Kremlin-driven regulations that squeezed many nonprofits and non-governmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources – mainly from Europe and the United States. .