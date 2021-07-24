Connect with us

International

Russia Adds Domestic Media, Five Journalists to ‘Foreign Agents’ List

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


Russia’s Ministry of Justice has added Latvia-based independent media The Insider on its list of “foreign agents”, along with five individual journalists, including an independent contributor to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

the ministry listed the new entries in an update to its register on 23 July, bringing the total number of subjects and individuals with the controversial designation to 34.

The insider worked with the investigative organization Bellingcat on several projects, including the December 2020 publication of a report implicating the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny a year ago.

The five individuals added to the list are Mikhail Rubin, Sofya Groisman, Ilya Rozhdestvensky, from the Russian investigative news media The Project, Yulia Apukhtina from the open media Media in Russia, and Alexei Posternak, a contributor to Siberia. Realities, one of the RFE / RL services in Russian.

Regarding the inclusion of the Insider in the list of the Ministry of Justice, we inform you that the editorial office continues to work in the same composition and will maintain the editorial policy, said the Insider in a statement on its website.

We will continue to acquaint our readers with important social information completely and without censorship. In accordance with Latvian law and common sense, he added.

RFE / RL President Jamie Fly rebuked the move by the Justice Ministry, saying Posternak was a Russian citizen “committed to providing objective news and information to his fellow citizens”.

“These attempts by the Kremlin to embarrass Posternak and many other journalists like him are shameful and ultimately undermine the ability of the Russian people to obtain independent news and information,” Fly said in a statement.

The controversial legislation of Russian foreign agents was adopted in 2012 and has been repeatedly modified. It requires non-governmental organizations receiving foreign aid and that the government considers itself engaged in political activity to register, identify themselves as foreign agents, and be audited.

In 2017, the Russian government placed the Russian service of Radio Free Europe on the list of “foreign agents”, along with six other news services in Russia and the current RFE / RL Time. The Russian service of VOA was also added to the list.

In late 2020, the legislation was amended again to allow the Russian government to include individuals, including foreign journalists, in the list of “foreign agents” and to impose restrictions on them.

Earlier this year, Russian courts began imposing heavy fines against the RFE / RL for failing to mark its articles with a government-designated label as required by rules adopted in October 2020. The RFE / RL is appealing the fines.

RFE / RL has called the fines a state-sponsored campaign of coercion and intimidation, and the US State Department has described them as intolerable.

Human Rights Watch has described the “foreign agents” legislation as restrictive and aims to demonize independent groups.

Last week The project was placed on the list of “undesirable” organizations of Russia – another blow to Russian campaign to stifle opposition voices – prompting investigative news media to announce “liquidation” of US-registered company

The “undesirable” organization law, passed in May 2015 and since the update, was part of a series of Kremlin-driven regulations that squeezed many nonprofits and non-governmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources – mainly from Europe and the United States. .

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/insider-foreign-agents-russia/31374103.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: