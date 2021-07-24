Attorney General plans to visit EMDC after union calls for help in protecting prison staff – London





The Ontario Attorney General says he is making efforts to plan a visit to London, Ont., After the union representing local prison staff issued a call for the ministry to “take all necessary measures” to protect members of the saj. OPSEU Warren “Smokey” Thomas president claims staff at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Center have been “targeted with threats and other intimidation tactics by illegal motorcycle clubs”. Read more: Thousands gather outside London, Ont., Prison after the prisoner’s recent death Thomas’s letter to Attorney General Sylvia Jones came days after thousands gathered outside the jail, including hundreds of bikers, following the death of the last inmate. Brandon Marchant, 32, was brought to jail on July 2. As of July 6, he was the 19th prisoner to die since 2009. The story goes down the ad At the July 17 rally, the families of those who had lost their lives at the EMDC also placed new crosses on the lawn after a previous memorial on provincial property was ordered to be removed in response to an OPSEU complaint claiming it negatively affected the mental health of prison staff. Read more: Lawyer, dear frustrated by the decision to remove the memorial crosses outside the EMDC In May, the Complaints Resolution Board ordered Ministry of Attorney General to remove the memorial within 90 days. The crosses were removed on July 12th. Trends BC Fire Update Friday: Sirens sound as warning as fires threaten communities

Longest gap between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines increases antibodies above, study finds Thomas claims that since the rally, biker gang members and other protesters “have harassed correctional staff at the facility by stopping cars, photographing staff and photographing license plates. Staff have also been threatened on social media.” “We will not tolerate attempts to intimidate these front-line heroes,” Thomas said in the July 21 letter. “I condemn this harassment in the strongest possible terms and urge the Attorney General to intervene immediately.” Read more: Memorial junctions outside the EMDC were removed following the board of appeals decision Jones tells Global News that ministry staff have worked closely with local London police to take the necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of staff and inmates. The story goes down the ad The facility remains safe and my top priority continues to be the safety of staff and prisoners, she said in an email. Jones also sent a letter to Thomas, dated July 23, in which she thanked the EMDC staff “for their continued commitment to community safety” and said she acknowledged that “the current circumstances are very stressful”. “Senior leadership from the Western Region has been on the ground at EMDC and will continue to do so during this time,” she says. Karen Ellis, Deputy Attorney General for Correctional Services, will also visit EMDC to “ensure that we are implementing all necessary measures and support to ensure their safety and that Jones himself is in the process of drafting plans for ‘met with staff at EMDC’. In the meantime, staff are provided with secure parking at the EMDC and the Ministry says a dedicated trauma counselor will be available to all EMDC staff at this time. with files from Matthew News Trevithick and Kelly Wang from Global News. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

