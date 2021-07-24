Why can Stonehenge be stripped of its World Heritage status? | Stonehenge





Unesco has confirmed that Stonehenge could be stripped of its world heritage status, over its concern that a government-backed road tunnel would irreversibly damage an area of ​​outstanding universal value. A report to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee outlining concerns about the A73 1.7 billion road tunnel was approved unchanged on Thursday. If the scenarios for the two-mile (3.3 km) tunnel are not extended and changed, the committee recommends placing Stonehenge on the UNESCO World Heritage List at risk next year. Last month the high court was told that a decision by Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, to approve the tunnel last November was illegal because it did not properly consider the damage that would be done to a number of prehistoric sites and many thousands. antique objects. The Unesco committee found that if the high court confirms the planning consent for the tunnel, Stonehenge should be placed on its risk list. He said that despite minor improvements to the original plan, the proposed tunnel for cutting and roofing would irreversibly damage an area of ​​outstanding universal value. Shapps ignored advice from a Unesco mission in 2018 and its planning inspectorate that the tunnel would cause significant damage and should not move forward. Unesco had recommended a longer, cramped tunnel, so more of the proposed dual carriageway would be covered. The committee expressed disappointment that Shapps chose the cheapest option of a short, shallow tunnel. Marked: State Party [the UK government] decided that the added benefits of landscaping would not justify the additional costs and regrets that for such an iconic World Heritage property, the arguments continue that the perceived benefits of a longer tunnel do not outweigh the costs. He added: The scheme needs to be modified to give the best result available for the OUV [outstanding universal value] of property. The committee said a proposed 150m green bridge west of the proposed tunnel could not be considered an appropriate solution. He noted that about 1 km of the proposed new double carriageway would be exposed to a wide cut within the open landscape. The committee also appears to rule out further talks with the UK government unless it commits to leaving the current tunnel. She said: While it has been observed that the state party is committed to further engagement, if the grant granted has been supported by the high court, it is unclear what can be achieved with further engagement, as it would not be possible for offset the undesirable side effects of this scheme. Traffic on the A303 passing near the ancient monument. Photos: Matt Cardy / Getty Images Last month the Department of Transportation said: We are confident that the decision taken by the Secretary of State to proceed with the A303 Stonehenge project was correct, legal and well-informed. the reasons are set out in the decision letter. We can not comment further as this is a direct court case. The Stonehenge Alliance, which is campaigning against the tunnel, said on Twitter: There is no reverse vandalism action if #StonehengeTunnel continues. He called on the government to monitor the views of Unesco and its inspectors.

